Human Rights Campaign Recognizes Starbucks as Top Employer for LGBTQ Workplace Equality

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) scored 100 out of 100 on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), an initiative administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.

The CEI is a nationwide benchmarking survey and report that recognizes historic support for LGBTQ equality among the nation’s top employers. Launched in 2002, the CEI gauges which Fortune 500 companies are making LGBTQ-inclusivity part of their workplace policies, and to what extent corporate leaders are joining the conversation and taking on leading roles in opposing anti-equality legislation. Companies are evaluated based on LGBTQ-related policies including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

Treating each other with respect and dignity, and embracing diversity and inclusion to create a place where each of us can be ourselves is at the core of Starbucks Mission and Values.

“The top-scoring companies on this year’s CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their operations around the globe and impacting millions of people beyond our shores,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “We are proud to have developed so many strong partnerships with corporate allies who see LGBTQ equality as a crucial issue for our country and for their businesses.”

This year, 947 businesses across nearly all industries and geographic locations were included in the report. Starbucks was one of 609 companies that received a top score of 100. By scoring 100, Starbucks is recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Starbucks has always believed in equal treatment of all individuals and has a long history and commitment to our LGBTQ partners, including those who are transgender or transitioning.

For more than 20 years, we’ve offered health insurance coverage to partners in lesbian and gay relationships.

For nearly a decade, our Workplace Gender Transition Guidelines have supported partners who are transgender or considering transitioning.

In order to assist transitioning partners in self-identification, we updated our technology systems to ensure that documentation in stores reflects a partner’s “known as” name.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. For more information, visit http://www.hrc.org/.