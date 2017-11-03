Whole Foods Market offering Four & Twenty Blackbirds pie for the holidays

This holiday season, Whole Foods Market is offering a sweet new selection from cult-favorite Brooklyn-based pie shop, Four & Twenty Blackbirds.

The nine-inch Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan Pie is available nationwide and made from a special recipe combining pecans and 72 percent bittersweet chocolate in a rich custard.

Four & Twenty Blackbirds pie bakery was founded in 2009 by sisters and pie makers Melissa and Emily Elsen. The sisters started baking custom pies in their Brooklyn apartment before opening their flagship pie and coffee shop in 2010, which has now expanded to four New York locations.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, the pie can be found in the bakery department at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide for $14.99.