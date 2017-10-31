Announcing MapAnything Rules Builder, A New Product Innovation that Aims to Save Field Sales and Service Techs Time and Money By Automating Key Business Processes through Vehicle Location

MapAnything, Inc., the “Where” Company and leader in geo-productivity and intelligence for business, today announced the release of MapAnything Live Rules Builder, an easy-to-use interface that will unlock core business processes using vehicle location and geo-fences. In addition to rules builder, MapAnything also announced the availability of their Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) certified Electronic Logging Device or ELD, offering.



With Rules Builder, MapAnything Live customers can now build, test and deploy new rules in minutes. Rules Builder works by defining the status of an asset or vehicle, and then triggering a specific set of actions back in Salesforce.com. Say a Sales manager wants to gain visibility into their Field Reps activity. They can define stops based on the Sales Reps vehicle to accurately track their visits and routes. The Sales Reps now eliminate repetitive tasks like logging sales activities and reporting mileage, freeing up more time to sell. In the time it takes to build a report, businesses can deploy a complex set of rules to increase efficiency, and lowers costs.



“We at MapAnything work with over 1,800 clients to increase revenue, drive productivity, and deepen customer loyalty for businesses, and now we’ve enhanced our telematics expertise to streamline business processes and allow sales and service reps to spend their time where it’s needed most: with the customer,” said MapAnything CEO John Stewart. “We’re thrilled to continue to automate business processes and increase productivity for those in field service, and to be at the forefront of the telematics revolution for businesses.”



Launched as part of MapAnything’s Telematics 2.0 suite, this unique upgrade will link two critical, but previously disconnected, business processes. Instead of just managing a fleet of vehicles for safety, maintenance, and compliance, MapAnything’s connected fleet capabilities will enable companies to do all of the following, without the manual installation of devices:



Automate key business processes based on sales and service employees current location

Deliver Uber-like customer experience, providing customers with notifications on arrival and driver location

Manage service-level agreements by ingesting telemetry data and setting up custom rules and alerts based on product usage

Monitor fleets of vehicles, set up alerts, and receive real-time reporting around driving safety and compliance

Along with the Rules Builder, MapAnything announced the addition of ELD capabilities to MapAnything Live. ELD is a federal mandate by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) that requires drivers to manage electronic rather than paper logs, in order to implement safety measures and streamline reporting of mileage and hours of service. This federal mandate goes into effect December 18th, 2017 so now MapAnything Live clients will be able to confirm compliance and avoid hefty fines as a result.



These product announcements come on the heels of a record year for MapAnything as the company raised $33.1 million dollars in February, and was featured in leading industry publications such as the IDC Innovators report on Field Service Management, the CIO Applications issue on the Top 25 Telematics applications, and CRM Magazine’s Rising Stars.



The company also released a suite of new geo-productivity products earlier this Spring, including MapAnything Nearby, which extends MapAnything’s award-winning application so that any user can locate nearby accounts, opportunities, cases or leads. In the Summer, MapAnything announced a partnership and full integration with ServiceNow in addition to a strategic agreement with General Motors, which allows any company using GM Fleet vehicles to visualize and manage their fleet in MapAnything Live, the leading telematics and IoT solution for Salesforce.com.



About MapAnything

Combine today’s global economy with a mobile workforce and you get a lot of moving parts. CRM alone can’t help you answer the critical business questions: Where is my business? Where do I need to go? Founded in 2009, MapAnything is an innovator and pioneer in Geo-Productivity Software. With more than 1,400 customers globally, ranging from Large Enterprises to Small Business, we believe that “Where Matters.”



MapAnything is a Salesforce Gold App Innovation Partner, and a ServiceNow Technology Partner. They have received Ventana Research’s 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Location Analytics and been named a Customer’s Choice – Highly Reviewed App by users of Salesforce. To learn more, visit www.mapanything.com.