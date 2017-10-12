MapAnything Named IDC Innovator in Field Service for Manufacturing

MapAnything, Inc., the leader in geo-productivity and intelligence, is pleased to announce that it has been named an innovator in Field Service according to a new report, IDC Innovators: Field Service for Manufacturing, 2017 (Doc # US43045717).

IDC Innovators reports recognizes companies because they offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an issue, and/or an interesting new business model.



As described in the report, MapAnything was chosen as an IDC Innovator because “MapAnything provides geo-productivity software that uses IoT, telematics, and mobile devices to service assets in the field. [MapAnything] Live provides data streams from equipment and assets to enhance field service scheduling and asset optimization, providing a bridge from telematics to field service management applications and systems of record.”

MapAnything Live, powered by GM OnStar, aims to increase active selling and/or service time for sales representatives, field service and delivery drivers by helping fleet managers optimize fleet and field team productivity. MapAnything Live enables real-world asset tracking in Salesforce. The solution provides unprecedented business process automation using real-time sensor information in combination with Salesforce records and business rules. Only MapAnything Live connects OnStar to Salesforce enabling unparalleled automation, reporting, tracking, and analytics.



“By combining physical location with workflows and CRM data, MapAnything and GM OnStar go beyond the traditional elements of telematics systems to help fleet customers be exponentially more efficient, “ said John Stewart, CEO of MapAnything. “We’re thrilled to receive recognition from IDC by being named in the innovators report, and we look forward to helping more companies worldwide leverage the power of geo-productivity to elevate field service operations to improve customer experience and drive revenue.”



To read more about MapAnything in the IDC Innovator’s report, please visit http://www2.mapanything.com/IDC_Innovators .



About MapAnything, Inc.

Combine today’s global economy with a mobile workforce, and you get a lot of moving parts. CRM alone can’t help you answer the critical business questions: Where is my business? Where do I need to go? Founded in 2009, MapAnything is an innovator and pioneer in Geo-Productivity Software. With more than 1,800+ customers globally, ranging from Large Enterprises to Small Business, we believe that “Where Matters.”

MapAnything is a Salesforce Gold App Innovation Partner, and a ServiceNow Technology Partner. They have received Ventana Research’s 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Location Analytics and been named a Customer’s Choice – Highly Reviewed App by users of Salesforce. To learn more, visit www.mapanything.com.



About IDC Innovators Reports



IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100M in revenue at time of selection -- chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

