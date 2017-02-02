MapAnything Raises $33.1 Million Series B to Expand its Integrated Business “Where” Platform to Drive Location-Enhanced Productivity for Field Sales and Service

Charlotte, NC – February 2, 2017 – MapAnything, Inc., the “Where” company, today announced it has completed a $33.1 million Series B round of financing. The round was led by Columbus Nova and includes first time participation from ServiceNow Ventures. In addition, all previous investors participated in the Series B, including Greycroft Partners, Harbert Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures and individual investors Michael Lazerow and former NBA commissioner David Stern. The financing follows last year’s Series A round of $7.3 million and brings the total investment to date to $40.4 million.

MapAnything develops a suite of “Where” apps that provide a visual mapping interface to Salesforce data for any business. With this added layer, a salesperson can spend less time planning their day and more time face to face with customers closing deals. For Service employees, they can now leverage location-based insights to serve more clients daily and automate key business processes. Instead of manually planning trips, they now get to focus on doing what they do best — capturing revenue and increasing the business’ bottom line.

“In your personal life, you use Google Maps, Waze, Yelp and a host of other tools to make your life more productive and efficient. We are doing the same thing, using the same location-centric approach, for your business life. The market potential for ‘Where’ business apps is limitless,” said John Stewart, CEO of MapAnything, Inc. “This round of funding will be instrumental in bringing us closer to our goal of being the world’s leading integrated business platform for ‘Where’ software.”

“Salesforce Ventures is committed to investing in technology that extends our offerings and makes our customers even more successful,” said John Somorjai, EVP of Corporate Development and Salesforce Ventures, Salesforce. “As a leading business platform for “Where” software, MapAnything is a great example of the amazing innovation and commitment to customer success that we’re seeing in the Salesforce ecosystem.”

In addition to its core platform, MapAnything will continue to invest in its IoT platform, MapAnything Live, which enables real-time tracking of IoT-enabled assets, telematics, and mobile devices. Salesforce users can view the devices on an interactive map and trigger workflow automation based on the device location or events.

ServiceNow Ventures is investing in MapAnything to bring mapping integration to the ServiceNow platform. ServiceNow helps organizations replace the manual work patterns of the past with intelligent workflows of the future across IT, customer service, HR and security. Many ServiceNow customers manage assets, devices and the deployment of field agents on the ServiceNow platform, and mapping will improve optimization and the company’s mission to deliver work at light speed.

“MapAnything’s technology platform provides value to companies of all sizes and is mission critical in many cases. We look forward to helping accelerate product development efforts and enhancing the company’s leadership position in location-based productivity Apps,” said Jason Epstein, managing partner at Columbus Nova.

About Columbus Nova

Columbus Nova is a global, multi-stage investment firm in New York City. The Columbus Nova team is comprised of an accomplished group of entrepreneurs and operating executives who have experienced the full lifecycle of technology companies, from start-ups to Fortune 50 firms. We pride ourselves in playing the long game, prioritizing long-term relationships over those with odds for a quick exit. This investment philosophy offers portfolio companies a steady investment partner across their entire lifecycle

About Greycroft Partners

Greycroft Partners is a leading venture capital firm focused on investments in the Internet and mobile markets. With offices in the two media capitals of the world - New York and Los Angeles – Greycroft is uniquely positioned to serve entrepreneurs who have chosen us as their partners. Greycroft leverages an extensive network of media and technology industry connections to help entrepreneurs gain visibility, build strategic relationships, successfully bring their products to market, and build successful businesses. Greycroft manages $800 million and has made over 100 investments since inception, including leading companies such as AppAnnie, Baublebar, Braintree, Buddy Media, Collective, Extreme Reach, Huffington Post, JW Player, Klout, Maker Studios, Plain Vanilla, Pulse, TheRealReal, Trunk Club and WideOrbit. For more information please visit the Greycroft Partners website at www.greycroft.com.

About Harbert Venture Partners

Harbert Venture Partners (“HVP”) is one of the leading institutional venture investors in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. HVP seeks to generate superior returns for its investors by identifying and investing in the most promising emerging growth stage technology and healthcare companies in the region. The HVP team combines substantial investment, advisory, and operating experience with capital and industry contacts to support great entrepreneurial teams in successfully executing their growth plans. Over the past decade, HVP has been fortunate to invest in a number of leading companies in its market, including current sector leaders such as Clarabridge, Clinipace, Invincea, Kaléo, Netsertive, PeopleMatter, Unitrends, and WellCentive. HVP is an affiliate of Harbert Management Corporation, an alternative asset management firm with approximately $4.0 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2015.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures—Salesforce’s corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology to help companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world’s largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce’s innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce’s expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce has invested in more than 150 enterprise cloud startups since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow is changing the way people work. With a service-orientation toward the activities, tasks and processes that make up day-to-day work life, we help the modern enterprise operate faster and be more scalable than ever before. Customers use our service model to define, structure and automate the flow of work, removing dependencies on email and spreadsheets to transform the delivery and management of services for the enterprise. ServiceNow enables service management for every department in the enterprise including IT, human resources, facilities, field service and more. We deliver a ‘lights-out, light-speed’ experience through our enterprise cloud – built to manage everything as a service. To find out how, visit www.servicenow.com.

About Michael Lazerow

Michael is a serial entrepreneur, investor, writer and painter best-known as the founder of Buddy Media, a social marketing software company that was purchased by Salesforce in 2012 for $689 million. Michael most recently served as Salesforce’s chief strategy officer. With 65 personal early-stage investments, including Buzzfeed, Domo, Mashable and Dash Radio, Michael is one of the most prolific tech investors in New York City, where he spends much of his time cheerleading, providing therapy to and coaching entrepreneurs. Michael and his wife Kass are avid philanthropists through the Kass and Michael Lazerow Family Foundation. Their support and leadership of Cycle for Survival has helped raise more than $76.5 million for cancer research to fund 100+ clinical trials and research studies.

About David J. Stern

David Stern, Commissioner Emeritus of the National Basketball Association, completed his three-decade tenure as NBA commissioner on February 1, 2014. As commissioner, Mr. Stern built the model for professional sports in league operations, public service, global marketing, television distribution and digital technology. He oversaw the NBA’s extraordinary growth with seven new franchises, a more than 30-fold increase in revenues, a dramatic expansion of national television exposure and the launch of two leagues, the Women’s National Basketball Association and the NBA Development League. He negotiated the first anti-drug agreement in professional sports and introduced the salary cap system and revenue sharing to the NBA. Mr. Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2014. He is a 2013 recipient of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, awarded by Harvard University in recognition of contributions to African and African-American culture, and a recipient of the Yale Legend in Leadership Award, awarded by the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute to celebrate contemporary business leaders who have made transformational contributions across sectors. He is the chair emeritus of the Trustees of Columbia University and serves or has served on the boards of Beth Israel Medical Center, the Rutgers University Foundation, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday Commission, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the Paley Center for Media, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. A native of New York City, Mr. Stern is a graduate of Rutgers University and Columbia Law School.

About MapAnything, Inc.

Combine today’s global economy with a mobile workforce and you get a lot of moving parts. CRM alone can’t help you answer the critical business questions: Where is my business? Where do I need to be? Founded in 2009, MapAnything is a location services company for your Salesforce data. Its mission is to become a leading business platform for “Where” software.

MapAnything provides a suite of “Where” apps and platform services to drive productivity and planning across many business needs. With more than 1,400 customers globally, ranging in all sizes and industries from small businesses to international enterprises, MapAnything is a Gold Salesforce App Innovation Partner. It is the recipient of Ventana Research’s 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Location Analytics and has been named a Customer’s Choice – Highly Reviewed App by users of Salesforce. To learn more, visit www.mapanything.com.