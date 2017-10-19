Full On Flavor! Bocca Buona Bursts Onto The German Restaurant Scene

Something really BUONA is about to bring a smile to the mouths of Italian food lovers in Stuttgart: Park Inn by Radisson’s brilliant Bocca Buona is coming to town...

Following its hugely popular launch in Riga and Nice, the vibrant and colorful Bocca Buona is now set to take a pizza the foodie action in Germany, serving authentic, fresh, seasonal cooking – with the powerful flavor combinations for which Italian food is renowned.

“The pizzas are even better than most of the places in Italy – what made the experience better still was the accommodating friendliness of the staff”. Talal H on TripAdvisor: Bocca Buona, Nice

“It was great! Lots of variety. Very good food! Focaccia was amazing!” yayajones on TripAdvisor: Bocca Buona, Riga

Bocca Buona embodies the essence of everything that makes Italian food and culture so popular around the world. Less is more in so many delicious Italian dishes: the most mouth-watering antipasti, pizza and pasta are made using just a few ingredients. But the key to success is ensuring that these ingredients are of simply outstanding quality. And that is exactly what you will find at Bocca Buona...

You will discover an easy – but inspired – Italian eating experience, with fresh herbs and spices at the table and a welcoming, playful atmosphere that ensures guests can unwind and fully relax, enjoying great food, wine and conversation.

In addition to a fantastico choice of pizzas and pastas, the Stuttgart Bocca Buona also offers regional specialties, such as Schwabian Spätzle – egg noodles. This smart crossover also extends to the wine list, which includes a Chianti Classico from Tuscany and a Pinot Gris from Lake Constance.

Inspired foodie tips from our professional chefs, cocktail-making lessons and a spectacular display of theatrical cooking all help add delight to the very special Bocca Buona experience.

“We are immensely excited to bring the fantastic Bocca Buona concept to Park Inn by Radisson Stuttgart,” said Philip Mahoney, the Vice President Food & Drinks at Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

“Guests at our Riga and Nice hotels have loved our authentic Italian experience at Bocca Buona, as well as the gorgeous surroundings and style of the concept. We look forward to sharing this delicious experience, created from the highest-quality ingredients and great passion, with our guests in Stuttgart.”

Norbert Schneider, General Manager at the Park Inn by Radisson Stuttgart said proudly: “We’re delighted that Bocca Buona will bring a successful concept on the scene that all our guests – and the local community – can really look forward to.”

Buon appetito!

More details available on: www.parkinn.com/hotel-stuttgart

