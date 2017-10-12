TME Chooses Allchips as Their Partner to Serve Small End Users

According to Rainman Wang, the VP of Allchips, TME and Allchips comes to partner cooperation, after two meetings in one week.

TME and Allchips will work together to serve small end users which the original factories or their authorized agents do not offer any services or electronic components to them. TME have 200,000 components list stock and support even 1pc order, Allchips make use of over 1000 original factories and authorized agents sources to offer the whole BOM solution and BOM risk analysis.

Moreover, TME and Allchips both think they need offer their best service and components to the small business end users. Allchips focus on the small B customers, help them succeed.

Allchips intelligent BOM system can help small end user save the BOM components order cost, avoid the components risk (like tell you the EOL parts, non-rohs parts, single-source parts etc.) in the first beginning, and offer the best BOM supply chain solution. TME provide the original parts, fast delivery and small order support.

Allchips and TME will work together offer small B customers, esp. for the European and America customers the fast delivery, one-stop BOM supply, and original quality parts.

About TME

TME ltd. belongs to TME group. The group was founded by TME sp zoo based in Lodz, Poland, which is also its core element. With the lapse of time, TME has introduced online shopping and the standard of its service has been confirmed by ISO 9001:2009 and 14001:2005.

Currently, Transfer Multisort Elektronik is one of the biggest global distributors of electronic, electromechanical, industrial automatic components as well as workplace equipment. The company employs more than 560 employees in its headquarters in Poland and subsidiaries in other countries.

TME supplies several dozen thousands of companies in 133 countries and sends 3700 packages a day. Among 200.000 products in their offer, you will find goods manufactured by the majority of significant electronic components producers.



ABOUT ALLCHIPS

Allchips is an Electronic Components Distributor for original factories & authorized agents. It supplies 30,000,000 SKUs & offers Intelligent BOM Service. In particular, Allchips has become an authorized agent of or otherwise built deep relations with NXP, Panasonic, TI, Microchip, ST and other leading brands. Allchips promise: No fake components, No refurbished components, and Genuine components only!



With bright growth prospects, Allchips has gained increased attention from investors. After a big investment in 2016 from Ruiding Capital, in this Aug Allchips has finished its Pre A financing.

