Starbucks Introduces its First-Ever Loyalty Program in Japan, Starbucks Rewards

Starbucks Rewards™, a new loyalty program, launched in Japan which offers members exclusive and personalized benefits. In addition, members can earn stars with each visit toward an e-Ticket that can be redeemed for complimentary food and drinks.

“With more than 5 million moments of connections in our stores each week, we wanted to create a program that makes these moments even more delightful through unique and personalized experiences in and outside of our stores,” said Takafumi Minaguchi, ceo, Starbucks Japan. "Starbucks Rewards is about giving our customers more of what they love about their Starbucks experiences and the program in Japan has been designed specifically for our customers here.”

Starbucks Rewards™ is instantly rewarding. When a customer joins the Starbucks Rewards™ program, they will gain immediate access to a set of custom benefits including early access to new products, limited-edition merchandise and exclusive events, sneak-peeks into upcoming promotions and even a special, member-only price on “One More Coffee” purchases on the same day. Members will also begin collecting Stars on all Starbucks® purchases in stores made with their registered Starbucks Cards and with enough stars they will be able to redeem them for rewards such as food, beverages, packaged coffee and more in store.

To celebrate the launch of Starbucks Rewards™, the company is announcing a “Catch the Magic Stars” campaign and will award more than 55,000 prizes to members within the first month.

It’s easy to join the Starbucks Rewards™ program. Customers can simply download the Starbucks app on iPhone® and Android™ and register for the program through the app or register their Starbucks Card at www.starbucks.co.jp/rewards.

Alongside the launch of the new Starbucks Rewards™ program, customers will notice a sleekly redesigned Starbucks Mobile App for iPhone® and Android™, with exciting updates that make it even easier to track stars earned and to redeem rewards. Additionally, the new digital Starbucks Card feature, available only in Japan, allows users to instantly receive a digital card and makes joining Starbucks Rewards™ quick and convenient.

The enhanced app experience is designed to be immersive, easy to navigate and seamlessly integrated into one industry-leading digital ecosystem that brings together loyalty, mobile payment, rich content and handy services like store locator and digital gifting.

The Starbucks® Japan App provides a fast and convenient way for customers to pay at the more than 1,200 stores across the country; customers simply scan a barcode linked to their registered Starbucks Card. Customers may register multiple Starbucks Cards onto a single account, consolidate multiple card balances, and even protect their funds - all of which is conveniently done within the Starbucks mobile app. Now, in addition to paying with their phone, members can track stars, redeem rewards and more.

For more information on this press release, press@starbucks.com