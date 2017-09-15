SJSemi and Qualcomm Jointly Announce Qualification of 10nm Ultra-high Density Wafer Bumping Technology

SJ Semiconductor Corp. (SJSemi) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, jointly announced that SJSemi has started the qualification of 10nm Ultra-high Density wafer bumping for Qualcomm Technologies. This represents SJSemi’s further improvement in processing techniques and capabilities soon after its last year’s success in 28nm and 14nm wafer bumping mass production. It also indicates the recognition from Qualcomm Technologies for the company’s comprehensive operation and management capabilities. In fact, SJSemi will, upon qualification, become mainland China’s first Middle-end semiconductor company to enter the industrial chain with 10nm advanced process node production, continuing to claim a position along the world-leading advanced node semiconductor supply chain. The production of the 10nm wafer bumping in China is part of Qualcomm Technologies’ efforts to support the development of the Chinese semiconductor industry to migrate into mainstream. It also reinforces Qualcomm Technologies’ commitment to improve its localized service and support China in building a more intelligent society.

Founded in August 2014, SJSemi is a joint venture between Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd (JCET). December 2015, Qualcomm Global Trading Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, made an additional investment in SJSemi. SJSemi started mass production of both 28nm and 14nm wafer bumping in 2016, and now ships over 10,000 per month of 12-inch wafers. SJSemi has sharpened its unique competitive edge in ultra-high density wafer bumping technology by achieving not only a first-class yield rate but also industry-leading key technical indicators such as contact resistance control and extreme low-k (ELK) dielectric material defect control. In order to secure its customers’ supply chain, SJSemi will continue to expand the capacity of its 12-inch wafer bumping line and focus on developing advanced wafer level packaging technique.

“I’m proud of our team for achieving world-class manufacturing capabilities in bumping process technology within such a short period of time, and recognized by Qualcomm Technologies. It sets a very high bar at the beginning for working with a leading company such as Qualcomm Technologies, and we are grateful for its consistent support. With Qualcomm Technologies’ assistance, we managed to set up an advanced 12-inch bumping line and rapidly implemented a stable and efficient production to offer high quality mass production services to our customers,” said Mr. Dong Cui, Chief Executive Officer of SJSemi. “The qualification of our 10nm ultra-high density wafer bumping technology is a recognition of our capabilities and strengths from Qualcomm Technologies, and is expected to further drive our techniques to a higher level.”

“We congratulate SJSemi for achieving great success in the 28nm and 14nm wafer bumping mass production. The start of the 10nm ultra-high density wafer bumping qualification from SJSemi demonstrates a breakthrough that the company has made in wafer bumping technology and the success in achieving leading-edge bumping process technology,” said Dr. Roawen Chen, Senior Vice President, QCT global operations, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “SJSemi is the only wafer bumping manufacturer added to Qualcomm Technology’s manufacturing footprint in the past few years, and we are pleased to see the continuous success of this collaboration. Future production of the 10nm bumping technology further expands our semiconductor supply chain footprint in China, and shows our commitment to support the upgrade of China’s local IC manufacturing industry and to better serve our Chinese customers.”

About SJSemi

Located in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, SJSemi was founded in August 2014 through a joint venture between SMIC and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (JCET). SJSemi later received investment from China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., Ltd and Qualcomm Global Trading Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. Starting with the advanced 12-inch bumping and wafer testing, SJSemi aims to offer first-class Middle-End-Of-Line (MEOL) manufacturing and testing services and develop the advanced 3D IC business. It is committed to providing a convenient one-stop service to supply high quality and efficient chips for local and international customers, as well as help strengthen their global competitiveness.

About Qualcomm Incorporated

Qualcomm’s technologies powered the smartphone revolution and connected billions of people. We pioneered 3G and 4G – and now we are leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. Our products are revolutionizing industries, including automotive, computing, IoT, healthcare and data center, and are allowing millions of devices to connect with each other in ways never before imagined. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm’s website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.