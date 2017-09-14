Afero® Launches Next Generation IoT Development Kit in Partnership with Semiconductor Leader Microchip

Afero, the next-generation IoT company with a fully integrated and highly secure edge-to-cloud platform, announced today the availability of the Afero Modulo-2™, an IoT development kit with secure connectivity, secure data, and a highly productive development environment. The Afero Platform™ can fast-track the prototyping and production of connected devices in up to 50% less time. The Modulo-2 development kit is available worldwide through Microchip Technology Inc.’s online sales channel, microchipDIRECT.

“Thinking of security as a feature in today’s IoT landscape is yesterday’s news,” said Joe Britt, CEO of Afero. “Today, robust security is a core requirement in every IoT device. We’ve taken out the complexity and risk of end-to-end security for IoT devices. Developers can now focus on innovating on their product and leave secure connectivity and data management up to Afero.”

Next Generation IoT Security

The Modulo-2 kit provides hardened edge-to-cloud security, easy device on-boarding, powerful Over-the-Air (OTA) update management, and tools and code for prototyping through production. Its compact form factor contains Microchip hardware, including a microcontroller (SAM G55), secure element (ECC508A), and combination Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® low energy IC (WINC3400), which enables a secure Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® low energy connectivity to the Afero IoT Platform. Any Microchip development board with an Xplained Pro (XPRO) interface can use the development kit to quickly access the Afero Platform and Cloud.

“Afero has created a completely differentiated solution that covers hardware, software, and the cloud,” said Nuri Dagdeviren, Vice President of Microchip’s Secure Products Group. “This combination of a full suite of Microchip hardware with the end-to-end secure cloud platform from Afero enables customers to create a highly-secure IoT product in a dramatically reduced development cycle.”

Afero has an innovative approach to IoT security, with several fundamental advantages:

Cryptographically enforces authorized communication between the edge device and the cloud

Ensures forward secrecy

Enables secure cloud-based policy controls

Ensures that data and connection security are cryptographically valid and extend all the way to the device manufacturer

Afero fully managed security also supports IoT-specific countermeasures that defend against attacks like replay, DoS, and device characterization. The Afero platform provides continuous 24/7/365 monitoring, observing patterns of background behavior in real time (also known as “patterns of life” detection). The Afero Cloud API takes immediate action to throttle or contain these attacks through an automated behavioral analytics tool that is integrated into the Afero cloud. Active measures are applied to the communications channel to guard against man-in-the-middle attacks, while other policies are applied to replay attacks to protect the device under attack and prevent future attacks.

Next-Generation Developer Productivity

Speed is the driving force behind the Afero development tools. The developer determines what data they need and what functions need to be controlled, and the Afero Profile Editor guides them through configuration and mobile app creation. The developer can quickly iterate device profiles and data attributes dynamically via the Afero fully-integrated OTA management process, further speeding prototyping.

Market Availability

The Afero Modulo-2 kit is available through Microchip’s worldwide online distribution channel, microchipDIRECT, ensuring developers across the globe have access to secure connectivity, secure data, and a highly productive development environment. For more detailed developer information, go to https://developer.afero.io.

About Afero

Afero offers a new platform for Internet of Things that delivers hardened security, easy on-boarding of devices, rapid mobile application development, and robust data analytics. The Afero Platform was designed to simplify and accelerate product development, and deliver convenience and peace-of-mind to consumers and end users. Afero was created by world-class mobile and hardware veterans from Google, Apple, Nest, Danger, Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, and Netflix. To learn more about Afero, please visit www.afero.io.