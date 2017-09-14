Whole Foods Market 365 Akron Opens September 14

The sixth Whole Foods Market 365 opens Thursday, September 14, at 9 a.m. in Akron at 1745 West Market Street. Regular store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. This will be the first Whole Foods Market 365 location in Ohio.

The vibrant 30,000-square-foot space takes “neighborhood grocery store” to the next level with its mix of affordable grocery items, unique venues and retail innovations for customers seeking convenience and value. The store will offer high quality products free of artificial flavor, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

“Whole Foods Market 365 is all about the easy everyday shop—whether you’re meeting a friend for dinner and a glass of wine, stocking up on groceries for the week, or grabbing food to go, this store has a blend of fun foodie finds and convenience,” said Jeff Turnas, president of Whole Foods Market 365. “Our Akron store is a great example of the evolution of the 365 brand and we’re thrilled to bring this community a new place to shop and hang out.”

Exciting Features & Flavors

Artisan Coffee Shop: Open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Local favorite Artisan Coffee will offer tea, coffee, specialty coffee drinks and pastries.

Fire Leaf by Genji: Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fire Leaf features colorful, fresh salads like the Dragon Ball and Yuzu Citrus Grilled Chicken Salad; four flavor-packed pan-Asian stir fry including Szechuan Pepper Steak and Thai Coconut Shrimp; and premium bubble tea in flavors such as Matcha Mama (classic Japanese matcha green tea), Alohoa Spirit (freshly brewed hibiscus tea) and Tuk Tuk Chai (flavorful Masala chai tea).

Taqueria: An in-house kitchen offers build your own tacos, bowls, and burritos, as well as build-your-own pizza and convenient ordering via kiosk. This venue also includes many vegan options like tofu picadillo and jackfruit al pastor tacos.

Antipasto bar: A mouth-watering selection of olives, roasted garlic, tapenades, pickled and marinated artichokes, beets and cauliflower sold by the pound.

Specialty cheeses: Planning a party? Stop by the specialty cheese set for a hand-picked selection of nearly 30 artisanal cheeses, from Parrano and Pavino to Seaside and Vermont Creamery’s Minimont, made exclusively for Whole Foods Market 365 stores.

Organic soda fountain: One hundred percent organic, non-GMO sodas by Tractor Beverage Co made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The organic soda fountain will have rotating flavors on tap like Cola, Root Beer, Ginger Beer, Coconut, Cherry Cream and Cucumber.

Grab-and-go: Build your-own salad and meals at hot and cold bars with fresh ingredients. Shoppers can pick up ready-made wraps, sushi, pizza, sandwiches, pastas, breakfast tacos, plus crowd pleasing favorites like cakes, pies, fruit and veggie trays.

Fresh baked goods: Pick up baked goods and choose from a selection of cookies, pastries and hearth breads. Plus, a bulk cookie bar will offer cookies by the pound. Look for baked goods from Mediterra Bakehouse and gluten-free options from Moondance Heavenly Desserts.

“Flash Finds”: New, seasonal or unique offerings available for a limited time. Flash Finds for opening week include Zona Rosa Coffee, RX Bars, La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte single serve cans, Modern Tablw Lentil Pasta, Annie’s Bunnygrahams, Justin’s Peanut butter cups and more!

Local Products: In addition to the in-store Artisan Coffee bar through our Friends of 365 program, the store will also feature a rotating assortment of local items including products such as beer from Akron’s Hoppin’ Frog and Thirsty Dog breweries, gluten-free sweets from Moondance Heavenly Desserts, and dairy products from Snowville Creamery.

On-site pairing kiosk: Scan wine bottles, beer or spirits for food pairing ideas, ratings, user reviews and recommendations. The beer, wine and spirits section has more than 300 wines, and over 100 craft, domestic and imported beers with many organic and sustainable options.

365 Rewards: A free digital loyalty program that gives customers special discounts, free products and other surprises. 365 rewards members receive 10 percent off more than 100 items throughout the store. Program highlights include 20 percent off all berries on Wednesdays, digital punch cards with buy 5 get 1 free offers and $5 off a $25 purchase for new members. Shoppers can sign-up here.

Opening Day Celebration

The first 100 customers in line on opening day will receive a gift card ranging in value from $5 to $365. Come early on opening day to enjoy pastries and Artisan Coffee samples prior to the store opening.

Community Giving Day

On Wednesday, September 20, the store will host a “Community Giving Day” where 5 percent of the store’s net sales will be donated to Akron Children’s Hospital.