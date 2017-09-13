Redd’s Black Cherry Ale hits shelves in September

Redd’s Apple Ale is releasing its second limited-edition flavor of the year: Redd’s Black Cherry Ale, adding more variety to its refreshing beer lineup. This new beer joins the Redd’s family as part of the Limited Pick series, and will be available nationwide through early 2018.

The refreshing new beer delivers a strong cherry flavor balanced with Redd’s signature apple taste, with delightful tartness in every sip. Its prominent ripe cherry flavor and aroma blend perfectly with its notes of apple, giving the drink a light copper color and an exciting fruit profile. Like the rest of the Redd’s flavors, Redd’s Black Cherry Ale is five percent alcohol by volume.

“Our core fans love Redd’s new flavor offerings and are always asking for more, so we brewed Redd’s Black Cherry to satiate their craving,” said Josh Wexelbaum, MillerCoors marketing director of emerging brands. “This has been a very exciting year for Redd’s filled with well-received new beers. We look forward to continue bringing different ingredients together and create more refreshing beers in the future.”

Featuring the newly designed brand packaging, Redd’s Black Cherry Ale will maintain the same crisp and refreshing taste fans have come to know and love. Redd’s Black Cherry Ale joins Blueberry Ale and Raspberry Ale, two delicious flavors released early in the year, in the Redd’s family of beers.

Redd’s Black Cherry Ale will be available at most grocery and convenience stores in 6-pack 12-ounce bottles, 16-ounce cans and in the variety pack.

For more information and perfect pairings, visit ReddsAppleAle.com, Facebook.com/ReddsAppleAle and follow @ReddsAppleAle on Twitter.

About MillerCoors:

Through its diverse collection of storied breweries, MillerCoors brings American beer drinkers an unmatched selection of the highest quality beers, flavored malt beverages and ciders, steeped in centuries of brewing heritage. Miller Brewing Company and Coors Brewing Company brew national favorites such as Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Coors Light and Coors Banquet. MillerCoors also proudly offers beers such as Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy from sixth-generation Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, and Blue Moon Belgian White from modern craft pioneer Blue Moon Brewing Company, founded in 1995. Beyond beer, MillerCoors operates Crispin Cider Company, an artisanal maker of pear and apple ciders using fresh-pressed American juice, and offers pioneering brands such as the Redd’s franchise, Smith & Forge Hard Cider and Henry’s Hard Sodas. Tenth and Blake Beer Company, our craft and import division, is the home to craft brewers Hop Valley Brewing, Revolver Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing Company and the Terrapin Beer Company. Tenth and Blake also imports world-renowned beers such as Italy’s Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the Czech Republic’s Pilsner Urquell and the Netherlands’ Grolsch. MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company, has an uncompromising dedication to quality, a keen focus on innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter at @MillerCoors.