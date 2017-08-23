Diageo Honors Drinks Distributors at 14th Annual Golden Bar Awards

Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, honored spirits and beer distributors at the 14th Annual Golden Bar Awards, which took place recently in Las Vegas. The Golden Bar Awards are presented to distributors demonstrating excellence in sales, marketing and promoting responsible drinking.

“The Golden Bar Awards are one way we are able to come together to show our appreciation for the hard work our distributors do all year long on behalf of our fine brands,” said Tom Looney, President, US Spirits and Canada, Diageo North America. “At the Golden Bars we celebrate the successes of the previous year and look ahead to the coming year to discuss how we can work together to help our brands grow.”

Tom Day, Diageo Global Sales Officer and Chairman, Diageo Beer Company, USA, reinforced the importance of the Golden Bar Awards: “The Diageo Beer Company had a defining year, and gained lots of exciting momentum. We couldn’t have achieved it in the ways that we did without the relationships with our distributors and their mutual commitment to the business. These awards give us an opportunity to acknowledge their invaluable efforts.”

The Golden Bar Awards celebrate distributors across the U.S. for their excellence in the industry and the important role they play in their respective communities. Awards are given in seven categories including On Premise Performance, Innovation and Social Responsibility, as well as Brand Excellence. The distinction of Distributor of the Year is also awarded for spirits and beer.

Additionally, Platinum Bar Awards are awarded to a distributor in each of the beer and spirits categories for advancing responsible drinking.

“Diageo places utmost importance on responsible drinking and combatting underage drinking. Our Platinum Bar Awards recognize those distributors who best support these critical initiatives within their own communities,” said Jon Pageler, Executive Vice President, Diageo North America.

In total, 26 Golden Bar statuettes, 24 made of 24 carat gold and two made of platinum, were awarded to distributors. Each statuette weighs eight pounds, stands more than a foot tall, and is produced by Society Awards, the company that produces The Emmy’s®, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Below are the categories and winners for the 2017 Golden Bar Awards.

DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Distributor of the Year - Spirits Southern Glazer’s Coastal - Pacific Wine & Spirits Division, Florida

Distributor of the Year - Beer Beechwood Distributors, Wisconson

SPIRITS EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Spirits Excellence - Smirnoff National Distributing Company, Georgia

Spirits Excellence - Johnnie Walker Martignetti Companies, Massachuetts

Spirits Excellence - Baileys Martignetti Companies, Massachuetts

Spirits Excellence - Captain Morgan Southern Glazer’s Coastal - Pacific Wine & Spirits Division, Florida

Spirits Excellence - Tanqueray Southern Glazer’s Coastal - Pacific Wine & Spirits Division, Florida

Spirits Excellence - Crown Royal Breakthru Beverage, United Division Washington D.C.

Spirits Excellence - Ketel One Southern Glazer’s Coastal - Pacific Wine & Spirits Division, Washington

Spirits Excellence - Cîroc Southern Glazer’s Coastal - Pacific Wine & Spirits Division, Washington

Spirits Excellence - Bulleit Southern Glazer’s Coastal - Pacific Wine & Spirits Division, Hawaii

Spirits Excellence - Reserve Brands Breakthru Beverage, United Division, Arizona

BEER EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Distributor of the Year - Guinness Manhattan Beer Distributors, New York

Distributor of the Year - Smirnoff Ice Clark Distributing Co., Kentucky

Guinness Quality Award Burke Distributing Co., Massachusetts

Chain Executional Excellence Southern Glazer’s Coastal Pacific Wine & Spirits Division, Texas

Executional Excellence Harbor Distributing Llc., California

INNOVATION AWARDS

Innovation Launch - Spirits Southern Glazer’s Coastal - Pacific Wine & Spirits Division, Texas

Innovation Distributor of the Year - Beer Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale, Pennsylvania

Innovation Distributor of the Year - FMB L. Knife & Son, Massachusetts

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARDS

Advancing Responsible Drinking - Spirits Coastal Pacific Wines And Spirits Broker, New Hampshire

Advancing Responsible Drinking - Beer DBI Beverage, California

ADDITIONAL AWARDS

On Premise Excellence Award - Spirits Breakthru Beverage, United Division, Maryland

Multicultural Excellence - Spirits Breakthru Beverage, United Division, Colorado

Three Year Consistency - Spirits Breakthru Beverage, United Division, Colorado

Three Year Consistency - Beer J.J. Taylor Distributing, Florida

------

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.