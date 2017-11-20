Geometry Global UK hires Elspeth Lynn - a modern, innovative ECD to lead the way

Elspeth Lynn will be joining Geometry Global UK as Executive Creative Director to work in partnership with CEO Michelle Whelan. Elspeth brings over 25 years of experience of award-winning, non-traditional marketing communications to the agency.

She was formerly Group Creative Director at FCB Inferno London and, prior to that, Executive Creative Director, M&C Saatchi. Elspeth joins in January 2018.

Elspeth will be responsible for uplifting creativity to shape behaviour change through agency capabilities: retail and shopper, omnichannel & ecommerce, events and experiential, brand & design, B2B & trade. She will work across Geometry clients which include Emirates, Danone GSK, Coca-Cola, Kimberly-Clark, PwC, HSBC, Pearson, Mondelez, Unilever and The Royal British Legion.

Comments Michelle Whelan, CEO, Geometry Global UK, “Elspeth is a modern creative and innovative thinker, fiercely committed to shaping human behaviour. She is ambitious for her clients, she’s a terrific team builder and inspires people to stretch their abilities to the max.

She added: “Her arrival comes at a strategically important time as we continue to develop innovative solutions that combine data, creativity and core technologies together with powerful human insights to help clients enrich their marketing effectiveness.”

Elspeth states, “As most of us know, this industry is anything but ‘boring’. And I’m highly interested in doing more non-traditional, innovative ideas for clients. Innovation isn’t a ‘nice to do’, but essential to the ideas we create. Geometry has fantastic brands and people, so I look forward to working with everyone to make an impact, by elevating what we do, and widening our scope.”

Elspeth Lynn

Elspeth’s most recent UEFA pan-European campaign, #WePlayStrong, challenging perceptions and encouraging young girls to play football, launched June 2017, has over 35 million views [and counting] and was built “from the girl up” not “the brand down” - a modern, socially led campaign.

Her work includes the highly successful House of Peroni from its inception, now in its sixth year, and, the Mini World Record which won Creative Showcase Grand Prix. The Canadian agency she co-founded, Zig, won Gold at Cannes for holographically haunting a house for Scream TV.

Elspeth’s creativity extends to interior design and her work has been featured in Architectural Digest. She is also developing a series of children’s books.

She has served as a judge at Cannes twice, D&AD twice, The One Show, Communication Arts, The Clios, The Andys, The New York Art Directors Club, Creative Circle and chaired the Marketing Awards in Canada.

As Group Creative Director at FCB Inferno, Elspeth led pitches that landed UEFA, Holland & Barrett, Sensiblu and NPower. Prior to that she was ECD of M&C Saatchi where her leadership on Transport for London awarded as runner-up for ‘Advertiser of the Year’. (Campaign).

In 2009, Elspeth became ECD at digital agency Profero helping win Ad Age ‘Top 10 Agency to Watch’, BIMA ‘Agency of the Year 2011’ and Grand Prix at Creative Showcase Awards.

1999 saw Elspeth co-found agency Zig grounded in “ideas in their most powerful form” [long before media agnosticism was popular]. The agency grew from zero clients and zero staﬀ, to a 130 person ‘Agency of the Year’ [Strategy] in three years. Winning at Cannes, The One Show, D&AD, The Clios, Zig attracted high proﬁle business including Unilever, Molson Coors, Virgin Mobile and IKEA. In 2006, the business was sold to Chicago Crispin Porter Bogusky.

Elspeth replaces Geometry’s UK’s chief creative officer Juan-José Posada who has returned home to Latin American as Geometry Global Chief Creative Officer LatAm after successfully bringing a clutch of awards, including two Cannes Lions, to the UK agency.

