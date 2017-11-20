I/Itsec 2017: Jvc Debuts Advanced D-Ila 4k Simulation Projectors

JVC Visual Systems, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, will introduce two Visualization Series projectors designed for the simulation market next week at I/ITSEC 2017, a leading event for training and simulation, in Orlando, Fla. The DLA VS4700 projector offers native 4K resolution with e-shift technology to display up to 8K resolution, while the DLA VS4010NLG is JVC’s brightest simulation projector and provides 11 percent more vertical picture area than other 4K projectors.

Both three-chip D-ILA projectors feature BLU-Escent technology, JVC’s solid-state, laser phosphor hybrid illumination system that delivers low operating cost, consistent performance, and more than 20,000 projection hours. Each model also offers high contrast IR output, which is ideal for simulated NVG applications.

Available with fixed or zoom lenses, the DLA VS4700 offers 3000 lumens with greater than 12,000:1 contrast ratio. Its rugged chassis is designed for motion-based operations, and unlimited pitch and roll allow operation in any orientation. I/O terminals include four DisplayPort 1.2a, LAN, RJ45, RS-232C, USB, mini wired remote, and sync out. Other features include digital smear reduction via black frame insertion, 12-bit color bit depth, and six-axis color management system. With 50Hz, 60Hz, and 120Hz synchronous operation, the DLA-VS4700 supports various simulation generators in single, dual, quad stripe, or quadrant mode.

Ideal for simulations, immersive displays, museums, and medical institutions, the DLA VS4010NLG displays 4096x2400 pixels and delivers 6000 lumens with greater than 10,000:1 contrast ratio. Compatible with a variety of fixed or zoom lenses, the DLA VS4010NLG offers 8-bit bit depth with single-link DVI and 12-bit color bit depth with dual-link DVI. Connectivity options include four DVI-D dual-link inputs, as well as Ethernet, USB, and three RS-232 ports.

The DLA-VS4010NLG will be available in December 2017, and the DLA VS4700 will be available in Spring 2018.

