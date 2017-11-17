Leading Colorado-Based Architectural Firm, Godden|Sudik Architects, Awarded in Four Archiectural Design Categories at Denver 2017 MAME Award Gala

Englewood, CO – Godden|Sudik Architects, a leading Denver-based architectural firm, earned 4 awards at the Denver Major Achievements in Marketing and Excellence (MAME) 2016 Awards, presented November 4, 2017.

The MAME Awards, sponsored by the Home Builders’ Association of Metro Denver, honor the top achievers in the new home industry. Awards are comprised of marketing, sales, interior design, architectural and builder awards. These awards are presented to those who set the standard of excellence in the Denver homebuilding industry.

Godden|Sudik Architects was recognized in the following categories:

Best Architectural Design of a Custom Home – under 5,000 sq. ft.: Masterpiece Custom Builders, Castle Pines Village Lot 9

Active Adult Home of the Year: Berkeley Homes, Bellwether Place at Ridgegate, Residence 1

Design Series of the Year: Berkeley Homes, Bellwether Place at Ridgegate

Green Home Design: Thrive Home Builders, Beeler Park at Stapleton, “PWR Plan”

For their 2017 Custom Home design winner, Castle Pines Village Lot 9, the project centered on the homeowner’s desire to entertain and the stunning mountain views offered by the lot.

With a focus on indoor/outdoor living, Godden|Sudik crafted heated outdoor dining, living, and seating areas perfect for hosting guests. The lot sits up on a hill and is exposed to wind, so outdoor areas required careful design, taking advantage of breathtaking views while providing protection from the elements.

Bellwether Residence 1, Godden|Sudik’s Active Adult Home of the Year winner, is a perfectly planned modern home. Due to the expense of the land, to make the project viable for the builder, it had to be densely developed. The solution was a three-story home maximizing each residence’s square footage and the project’s density. The three-story design augments the development’s mountain views and the three outdoor livings spaces – one on each level – provide plenty of space for getting fresh air. At the front of the home is an elegant studio with dramatic 13’ ceilings and expansive windows drawing in an abundance of natural light – perfect for a home office or reading library.



Godden|Sudik’s Design Series of the Year winner, the Bellwether Series, is a fresh nod to classic Colorado style. Reminiscent of brownstones, the architect took inspiration from San Francisco’s dense, urban feel for these 18 sophisticated villas, ranging in size from 2,900 to 3,300 square feet.

Designed for spectacular entertaining and everyday living, each home backs to the new Promenade Park and offers spacious outdoor living areas, covered decks, elevators, soaring ceilings, expansive windows and a private auto-court for residents and guests.



The “PWR Plan,” Godden|Sudik’s Green Home Design winner, offers a flexible home design plan that meets Thrive’s 100% Zero Energy standard for unparalleled energy efficiency. Thrive Home Builders has earned the Department of Energy’s Innovation in Housing Award for 5 years in a row, as well as Green Builder Magazine’s coveted Production Builder “Green Home of the Year.”



Find out more about this and other award-winning architecture by visiting their website at www.goddensudik.com.