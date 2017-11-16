Panasonic North America Wins Gold at the 2017 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards

ITSMA, the leading source for B2B marketers, has named Panasonic North America one of 18 winners of its 2017 Marketing Excellence Awards. The award was presented on November 1, during ITSMA’s 24th Annual Conference, Marketing Vision 2017, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Panasonic North America received the Gold award in the Brand Differentiation category for the Technologies That Move Us brand platform and campaign. Winners were chosen for excellence in innovation, program execution and business results.

“This year’s winners stood apart with inspiring programs that drove substantial impact on the business,” said Dave Munn, President and CEO of ITSMA. “Panasonic provided an outstanding example of how a brand can differentiate itself in today’s connected economy.”

The Technologies That Move Us platform gave voice to a new company vision and positioned Panasonic as the forward-thinking technology partner that customers wanted.

“Our goal was to transform how our brand was perceived in North America. This initiative far exceeded all our expectations,” said Lauren Sallata, Chief Marketing Officer at Panasonic North America. “This is truly a new chapter for a storied brand entering its 100th year.”

