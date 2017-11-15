Fujifilm to Demonstrate Impressive Range of Industrial Inkjet Technology at InPrint 2017 in Munich

The Mini 4300 Series Printbar System is designed to bring the capabilities of high resolution and speed using the Samba MEMs inkjet printheads to your development and production environment

Valhalla, NY, November 15, 2017 – FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., along with FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants will collectively showcase live demonstrations of Fujifilm Inkjet Technology at the InPrint Exhibition for Industrial Print Technology, November 14 – 16, 2017, in stand 428, Hall A6, at the Munich Trade Fair Centre, in Germany.

Innovations to be featured on the Fujifilm stand include Samba™ piezo-electric printheads, proprietary UV, aqueous and hybrid inks as well as world-class software and systems integration expertise, allowing Fujifilm to quickly become the supplier of choice for manufacturing partners and innovators across the industry.

FUJIFILM Dimatix will present the Mini 4300 Series Industrial Inkjet Printbar System, with UV inks develop by FUJIFILM Specialty Inks Systems (FSIS). Based on Samba technology, this printbar system can be easily integrated into an existing manufacturing process or can be used as an application/process development tool. This complete system is available with up to four printbars, depending on specific application. Each printbar contains a single 1200 DPI resolution Samba Micro Electro-Mechanical (MEMs) printhead.

“The Mini 4300 Series Printbar System is designed to bring the capabilities of high resolution and speed using the Samba MEMs inkjet printheads to your development and production environment,” says Timothy N. Rosario, senior product manager, FUJIFILM Dimatix.

Additionally, FUJIFILM Dimatix will feature a static presentation of the larger Samba 42000 Inkjet Printbar System with animated application video. The demonstrations will highlight how Fujifilm inkjet technologies can be fully integrated for high performance, high productivity industrial and packaging applications to produce outstanding results. This digital imprint system consists of all the components required to bring digital benefits to your label products. Each printbar contains ten 1200 DPI resolution Samba printheads, creating a 17-inch print zone. The same inks designed FSIS for the Mini 4300 Series will also be utilized in the 42000 Printbar System, providing a range of UV imprinting products.

Within the ink application area, FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants will demonstrate their broad solutions, with a focus on ink technology, including Aqueous, UV, Hybrid UV; as well as an area on applications, such as Industrial Print, Label, Flexible Packaging, and Carton.

“Exhibiting at InPrint allows us to showcase the impressive line-up of solutions within Fujifilm Inkjet Technology,” said Hamid Shirazi, Ph.D., aqueous inkjet ink product manager, FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants. “Attendees will learn how incorporating our inkjet technology can be a great advantage to their organization.”

Rosario, in addition to engaging attendees in the stand, will host a ‘Fujifilm Inkjet Technology’ presentation, focusing on the best in-class inks, and ink technologies, while also discussing Fujifilm’s complete solution line-up.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., the world’s leading supplier of drop-on-demand inkjet printheads for industrial applications, is driving a revolution in inkjet technology to support a new generation of products for printing, industrial product decoration and materials deposition. The company’s innovative inkjet technology and world-class fabrication techniques enable OEMs, system integrators and manufacturers to build cutting-edge systems and manufacturing processes for high-performance, precision printing of traditional inks and deposition of functional fluids on all types of surfaces, including flexible substrates.

A wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and maintains U.S. product development and manufacturing operations in California and New Hampshire. The company sells and supports its products worldwide through offices in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan and Singapore. For more information, visit www.dimatix.com.



FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Inc. is a world leader in the development and supply of innovative, high performance colorants and aqueous inkjet inks for the global digital printing market. It is a worldwide leader in the invention, development and production of high performance colorants and aqueous inkjet inks for the inkjet printing sector, holding the top share of the world market for ink dyes for consumer-use inkjet printers. Fujifilm Imaging Colorants also is an independent supplier of colored chemical toners for the laser printer photocopier markets and a recognized innovator and supplier of near infrared absorbers. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmic.com.



FUJIFILM Speciality Ink Systems develops inkjet systems for wide format applications, for distribution through Fujifilm sales channels worldwide. Other UV inkjet inks are also developed and supplied to industrial and wide format OEMs directly. A typical inkjet system combines UV curing inkjet inks, developed and manufactured in-house, with printer platforms developed with, and supplied by an external supplier.

The research and development team, supported by an inkjet integration group based in Cambridge, work together to optimise product performance, exploiting their unmatched understanding of ink chemistry, print applications, media, printheads and UV curing.

Inkjet ink production at FSIS is carried out in a process controlled, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. This recognises the equal importance of both the ink formulation and the production process, and provides controls over every aspect of manufacture to ensure consistency.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the company had global revenues of $21.5 billion, at an exchange rate of 108 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.



