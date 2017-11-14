ReadersMagnet Participates in 2017 Sharjah International Book Fair

To build brand awareness, ReadersMagnet took part in the recently concluded 36th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). The 11-day book fair, which ran from November 1 to 11 at the Sharjah Expo Centre in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, welcomed a whopping 2.38 million visitors and raked in a staggering $56 million in book sales. Both figures are the highest in the book fair’s 35-year history.



The independent book marketing and supported self-publishing house joined 1600-plus publishing houses from 60 countries in bringing more than 1.5 million books in different languages and genres to booklovers, which included not only the local Emiratis but also expatriates and their children. ReadersMagnet put up a booth to exhibit 21 books, a plurality of them are religious texts.



ReadersMagnet has taken notice of the children-friendly and children-focused atmosphere of the SIBF 2017, which Kids’ Programme featured more than 1,600 activities and exhibitions designated for the young readers. Moreover, children’s books were the biggest sellers, which was the primary factor behind the book fair’s record-breaking sales.



The company looks forward to participating in next year’s edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair.



Want ReadersMagnet to pitch your book at the SIBF 2018? Get in touch with one of our marketing specialists today. Call 1 (800) 805 0762 or email us at info@readersmagnet.com

