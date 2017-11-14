ReadersMagnet Makes Presence Felt at AASL17 in Phoenix

The independent book marketing and supported self-publishing house put up a book exhibit at the American Association of School Librarians (AASL) 18th National Conference & Exhibition. It was ReadersMagnet’s first participation at the event, which is the nation’s largest school librarian conference designated for library stakeholders to convene and discuss issues that impact school libraries.



The company’s book exhibit at the AASL17 featured more than 50 books covering different topics and genres. Among the books displayed are “The Adventures of ‘Lil Bear and Blue Bird,” a children’s book by Karen Dewell; the autobiography “American by Choice” by Henryk Szostak; “Sunshine: Poetry for All Seasons,” a poetry book by Tilitha Waicekauskas; “Breath of Dragons: Vanished,” a young adult novel that combines fantasy and science fiction written by Tina Marie Randolph; the historical novel “Ad Britannia” by Donald Walbrecht; and a wartime memoir “The Five Sisters: A Young Norman in the Second World War” by French writer Jean Eugene Havel.



ReadersMagnet also invited authors to sign autographs and meet event attendees. Abdul Qayum Safi (author of “One Life: An Afghan Remembers”) and Gerald Schaefer (author of “Women: DOWN through the Ages: How Lies Have Shaped Our Lives”) attended the second day of AASL17, and Maria Jasinskas (author of “The Widow’s Might: A Legacy of Love and Hope Rising”) and Carolyn Linn (author of “Loving a Beautiful Mind”) came on the final day of the event.



The next edition of the AASL national conference and exhibition, which takes place every two years, will be held in 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.



