Radisson Blu opens in Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Radisson Blu, the iconic hotel brand driven by innovation and design, is proud to announce the opening of its first hotel in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Located just a few minutes from the city center and close to the Hamriyah Free Zone, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman is also home to the Emirates’ newest entertainment destination, with seven distinctive, diverse restaurants and bars to experience.

Mark Willis, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group said, “We are delighted to bring the iconic Radisson Blu brand to Ajman, and increase our presence across the northern Emirates. The UAE continues to be a key market for the Group, for both inbound and outbound travel. The UAE’s travel and tourism sector as a whole, continues to make an increasing contribution to the country’s GDP. We are pleased to be making our own contribution to this impressive growth with 11 new hotel openings projected in the UAE by 2019.”

The Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman is accessible through the main highways connecting Ajman to Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. The hotel is located in a new and upcoming area – Al Jurf – which is close to government ministries, universities, and hospitals, as well as the Hamriyah Free Zone.

The Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman offers upper-upscale, stylish accommodation with 148 guest rooms and suites, all designed with soothing color tones that reflect the desert sands of Ajman. The hotel upholds the Radisson Blu’s international design heritage with bespoke Arabian artwork and design reflected in the interiors.

One of the dining highlights is the signature restaurant – Nalukettu Royale – which is the only upscale restaurant in the UAE to serve authentic cuisine from the southern Indian state of Kerala. Radisson Blu’s Italian hotshot, Filini provides beautifully simple, home cooked cuisine in a relaxed and contemporary setting, and Larder offers a memorable Super Breakfast each morning. Mazaj is the hotel’s rooftop bar and lounge offering live entertainment.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman’s meeting and events space features four spacious meeting rooms and a 315m2 ballroom strategically located by the pool. It offers the essential natural daylight for a productive meeting atmosphere, and a separate buffet area for memorable meals. The flexible meeting room spaces range between 36m2 - 66m2 and contain a separate break-out area.

Other facilities include an expansive 25m swimming pool and the Natura Wellbeing Spa, evoking the feeling of a perfect resort in the heart of the urban city center. The hotel also provides a regular shuttle service to a private beach and to selected shopping malls in Dubai. The Al Zorah Golf Club is just a few minutes away from the hotel.

Siddhartha Sattanathan, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman said: “We are very proud to start this journey as the first Radisson Blu hotel in Ajman, and to open the first upper- upscale hotel in the city center, in a new and vibrant entertainment district. We are looking forward to showcasing our legendary Yes I Can!SM service and a spectacular offering of outlets and experiences that come with it, to the global travelers of Emirates.”

For more information, please visit:

https://www.radissonblu.com/en/hotel-ajman

http://blog.radissonblu.com/hints-tips-new-stay-ajman/

About Radisson Blu®

Radisson Blu® is one of the world’s leading hotel brands with 300 hotels in operation in 69 countries and territories. Radisson Blu’s vibrant, contemporary and engaging hospitality is characterized by a unique Yes I Can!SM service philosophy, and all of its first class hotels offer a range of signature features that are empathetic to the challenges of modern travel, including the 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Distinguished the world over as the brand with Hotels Designed to Say YES!SM, Radisson Blu offers a vivid visual celebration of leading-edge style where the delight is in the detail. Radisson Blu hotels are located in prime locations in major cities, airport gateways and leisure destinations across the world.

Radisson Blu is a part of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, which also includes Quorvus Collection, Radisson®, Radisson RED, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson and Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM. For reservations and more information visit, www.radissonblu.com. Connect with Radisson Blu on social media: @RadissonBlu on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.com/RadissonBlu.

About The Rezidor Hotel Group

The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of 479 hotels with over 106,000 rooms in operation or under development in 79 countries.

Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu® and Park Inn® by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club CarlsonSM loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014 and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury). In 2016, Rezidor acquired 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was named one the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.

In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd., a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd.—a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance and online services among other sectors—became the majority shareholder in December 2016.

The Rezidor Hotel Group and its brands employ 43,700 people in EMEA and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit www.rezidor.com

Twitter @carlsonrezidor

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/2364

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/carlsonrezidormoments/