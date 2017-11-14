New Appointments to Our Leadership Team

Today, we are pleased to share the news of several new appointments to our North American leadership team.

Brendan Whitworth has been appointed as VP of Sales. Brendan is a recognized commercial leader who brings a deep understanding of US consumers and a proven ability to drive topline growth. He has most recently been leading our trade marketing, category and sales technology efforts in the US. Previously, Brendan led our Northeast Region and drove share growth on top brands and in key channels. Brendan initially joined our global team after a five-year career at PepsiCo. He also spent eight years serving our country in the US Marine Corps and Central Intelligence Agency.

Bob Tallett will continue as our VP of Business and Wholesaler Development and will now report directly to Michel Doukeris. Elevating Bob’s role continues A-B’s focus on strengthening our partnership with our wholesaler network. A 40-year veteran of Anheuser-Busch, he has incredible insight into the US market and there isn’t a more dedicated or respected “Bud Man” than Bob. A great leader and team builder, Bob has been instrumental in developing our Win Together platform with our wholesalers.

Agostino De Gasperis has been appointed our VP of People (Human Resources). Ago has been with us for 15 years, most recently as our VP of People in Canada. Under his leadership, Labatt has been recognized as one of Canada’s top employers for five consecutive years. Our current VP of People, Sandro Bassili, is taking on a new role within our global innovation platform, ZX Ventures. Sandro transformed our North American People organization, where he led the creation of our New York Commercial Strategy Office, launched major Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, and increased employee engagement scores.

Fued Sadala, our current VP of Logistics and Procurement, will become fully dedicated to Logistics going forward as VP of Logistics. Fued, who has been with us for 22 years, has been instrumental in driving procurement transformation across our global business, including the creation of our Global Procurement Office in Leuven, to deliver significant value. He previously led our technology team in North America, adding North American services into our Global Capability Center. Fued began leading Logistics earlier this year.

Ingrid De Ryck has been appointed VP of Procurement and Sustainability. Her appointment as our senior leader focused on sustainability underscores our dedication to sustainability in all areas of our business. Ingrid has been with us for 16 years, most recently leading packaging procurement for the North American Zone. During this time, Ingrid has been responsible for the development of strategic sourcing within the Zone. Prior to this role, she was part of our Global Procurement Office, centralizing secondary packaging categories and re-designing global supply markets.

After 13 years with our company, our current VP of Sales, Alex Medicis, has made the personal decision to step down and pursue other interests. He started with us in our Latin America North Zone. Starting in mergers and acquisitions, he quickly rose up the ranks, leading our business unit in the Caribbean and Central America and overseeing sales in Brazil with strong results. We wish Alex all the best for the future.

“Our success starts with listening to our consumers and working with our partners. I am pleased to recognize these great leaders who bring important experiences and insights to our leadership team. This team will deliver on our commitment to American brewing, embrace innovation across our portfolio, and always deliver the best beer to our consumers. Working together, we will begin the next chapter for our company,” said Michel Doukeris, incoming Zone President North America and CEO of Anheuser-Busch.

The transition into these new roles will start immediately and will be effective as of January 1, 2018.

We congratulate Ago, Sandro, Fued, Ingrid, Brendan and Bob on their new appointments and look forward to them continuing their incredible careers with our company.

