South Geelong the New Hipster Heritage says Next Address

As old worlde style meets turmeric latte one of the oldest precincts in the growing regional hub of Geelong, South Geelong is becoming increasingly popular. This isn’t just because of its heritage streetscape says Julie O’Donohue, founder of Next Address.

“When people speak about loving the area, they are also talking about liveability and according to the research we have done locally, the livability factor here is off the charts.” says Julie.

Within an hour by train you are in inner city Melbourne, South Geelong is within the commuter belt. South Geelong station is within quick access . 1 minute up the line is Geelong Station - which will transport you to most regional centres of Victoria. Public transport is within a hop skip and a jump. Transport is key to livability as well as weekend entertainment and schooling facilities.

According to CRC Research recently undertaken in Vancouver “livability is critical to the establishment of a sustainable community, if for no other reason than if it is not present people will not stay in the community. But ’liveability’ as a term is exceedingly difficult to define. For some, it is intrinsically tied to physical amenities such as parks and green space; for others to cultural offerings, career opportunities, economic dynamism, or some degree of reasonable safety within which to raise a family.”

These factors are certainly served up on a National Trust Platter in South Geelong. For families looking at relocating the much loved South Geelong Primary School is less than a 300 meters away from central Kilgour Street. Secondary Colleges are in abundance in the entire Geelong region with many schools offering door to door pick up of students.

Nearby funky cafes are available for your morning coffee and paper. Or perhaps the Pivotonian Cinema is more your style? The funky favorite is a hub of French film festivals and latest releases- the best bit? You can enjoy a nice glass of red while you watch in the vintage seats or choose a bean bag up the front!

Come summer eve; perhaps you would like to have an afternoon with friends sipping ales and listening to music at Little Creatures Brewery, a 2-minute uber drive or a 10-minute walk. Alternatively, A 5-minute drive will bring you the Geelong Waterfront precinct for fine dining and events and let’s not forget you are on the doorstep of Great Ocean Road and Victoria’s finest surf beaches.

People love a unique difference, convenience, community, and aesthetics says Julie, at Next Address we pay attention to these details when buyers are searching for their Next Address.

