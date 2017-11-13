Diageo North America earns top marks in 2018 Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index

Diageo North America, a global leader in beverage alcohol, announced that it has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.

Consistently recognized as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ employees, this is the tenth consecutive year Diageo has earned a perfect score on the HRC index.

“We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to foster a work environment that enables our LGBTQ employees to be their authentic selves every day,” said Alessandra Ginante, Executive Vice President of Human Resources for Diageo North America. “Celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive environment for everyone is at the core of Diageo’s values.”

The 2018 CEI rated nearly 1,000 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Diageo’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Diageo has been an early and active supporter of equal rights of all people, and was recently one of 76 major companies representing 1.1 million workers to sign the Human Rights Campaign’s amicus brief supporting equality and LGBTQ in the workplace.

The HRC recognition is part of a growing list of honors Diageo has earned for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Additional recent honors include: