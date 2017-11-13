Jordan Brand and French Basketball Federation Agree to Multi-Year Partnership

As official uniform supplier, Jordan Brand will outfit the French Basketball Federation’s men’s and women‘s senior, 3x3 and youth teams.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Jordan Brand, and it marks an important step for our federation to serve basketball athletes,” says Jean-Pierre Siutat, President of the French Basketball Federation. “This partnership with Jordan Brand, a symbol of innovation, style and greatness in basketball, helps us to accelerate French basketball worldwide, and continue to grow in the coming years when we look ahead to the Olympics in Paris in 2024 and beyond.”

The sport of basketball continues to grow in France, much of it spurred by historically strong results from the French national team. The FFBB is currently preparing for the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain in 2018 and the Men’s World Cup in China in 2019.

“France’s continued growth in basketball makes it a natural fit for Jordan Brand as we expand throughout the world,” says Larry Miller, President of Jordan Brand. “We’ve seen the passion for basketball and the brand first-hand at Jordan Bastille and Quai 54, and we’re excited to contribute to the growth of the game in France moving forward.”