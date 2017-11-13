Fujifilm Uvijet UV Inks Obtain UL Greenguard Certification

Hanover Park, IL, November 13, 2017 – Fujifilm’s commitment to environmental responsibility has been recognized as fourteen inks in its Uvijet UV range have achieved UL GREENGUARD certification.



The criteria to obtain this widely-recognized accreditation are among the most stringent product emissions standards in the world. UL GREENGUARD Certified products are well established and scientifically proven to meet rigorous third-party chemical emissions standards, creating healthier indoor environments.



Fujifilm Uvijet UV inks for wide-format inkjet printers are low odor, low emission inks that produce vibrant, high quality imagery. “There is increasing demand for healthier products and working environments across many industries, and regulations are changing as a result,” explains Mike Battersby, Marketing Manager, FUJIFILM Global Graphic Systems. “We take great pride in seeing fourteen of our Uvijet inks recognized by UL for their low emissions – vital credentials for those who work with them.”

“Fujifilm’s passion is about making environmentally friendly products that are ‘zero waste to landfill,’ says Battersby. “Fujifilm’s United Kingdom factory, based in Broadstairs, generates its own electric power in-house via 800 ground-mounted solar panels that also fuel our high efficiency manufacturing equipment. Running our business this way allows us to conserve and reuse heat energy, helping to reduce our internal carbon footprint and pass those same benefits on to our customers.”

“The achievement of UL GREENGUARD Certification for the Uvijet UV inks listed below reaffirms Fujifilm’s commitment to its policy on chemicals: that they will be designed for health, safety and the environment,” adds Battersby. “Offering customers total peace of mind that the inkjet inks they are using are certified as low-emitting. We look forward to seeing other inks in the Uvijet range achieving the same accreditation when testing is complete.”

What is GREENGUARD Certification?

GREENGUARD Certification ensures that a product has met some of the world’s most rigorous and comprehensive standards for low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into indoor air.



GREENGUARD Certification Helps Identify Healthier Products

As the demand for healthier, more sustainable products continues to expand, consumers and building industry professionals increasingly demand substantiation of product sustainability claims and rely on trustworthy third-party certifiers to guide purchasing and specification decisions. GREENGUARD Certification provides the market with solutions and resources to identify products with lower chemical emissions, and provides manufacturers with credible tools to legitimize and promote their sustainability efforts.



Indoor air quality (IAQ) is closely tied to health, and is therefore recognized as an important concern in homes, schools, healthcare environments and commercial spaces. Volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from building materials and furnishings are a major source of indoor air pollution. GREENGUARD Certification has been widely adopted as a trusted standard for low-emitting products. In fact, more than 400 green building codes, standards, guidelines, procurements policies, and rating systems give credit for GREENGUARD Certified products.



Fujifilm Uvijet UV inks accredited to date include:

Uvijet KA

Uvijet KI

Uvijet KN

Uvijet KO

Uvijet KV

Uvijet LF

Uvijet LL

Uvijet OB

Uvijet OL

Uvijet OW

Uvijet OZ

Uvijet US

Uvijet WH

Uvijet WI

To find out how Fujifilm Graphic Systems Division can help your business meet future challenges, improve quality and reduce costs, please visit: www.FujifilmInkjet.com.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the company had global revenues of $21.5 billion, at an exchange rate of 108 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

###



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



For Immediate Release

CONTACT:

William Rongey

Fujifilm

630.259.7286

wrongey@fujifilm.com

