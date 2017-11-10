ReadersMagnet Achieves First Supported Self-Publishing Milestone with Publication of First Books

ReadersMagnet marks its presence in the publishing world with the publication of its first four titles – already an impressive feat for the independent book marketing company’s supported self-publishing arm, which was launched just four months ago.



ReadersMagnet announced the publication of the following books:

“Bridges” by Leatha Patton; a post-Civil War novel that follows the lives of two families in separate eras as they live out their lives in the present, while their ancestor’s past lingers with them. The story, which takes place in Chicago, is abundant in themes of love, family, choice, and randomness of life.

" D like DOLL E like EVIL" by Omid Olfet; written by the creator of "In The Dark Series," the novel is about a boy who has a strange attachment to a doll that has a mysterious past. The story highlights the main character's disability and unhappy family life.

"From Weeds To Wisdom" by Deborah Ruth Reaves; the author, who is an inspirational singer and Contemporary Christian artist, takes the weed as a metaphor for "strategically placed situations" that God places in one's life to help him/her discover how He moves in them.

"Heaven Is Amazing" by Carolyn T. Linn; since the death of her husband, the author is preoccupied with the thoughts of heaven. Filled with hopes of making it to the heavenly home one day, she pens this book with insights from people who have seen heaven through visions or near-death experiences.



“Bridges” and “D like DOLL E like EVIL” are classified under fiction, the former crossing between historical fiction and romance and the latter emerging as a suspense tale. “From Weeds To Wisdom” and “Heaven Is Amazing” belong to the Christian genre, which market is a billion-dollar industry. All books are available in print and PDF formats.



The publication of the aforementioned titles will push ReadersMagnet towards greater heights. The company looks forward to appealing to a wide range of authors and cover all literary forms, including children’s books.



