Time Warner Inc. Earns Perfect Score for 11th Consecutive Year in 2018 Corporate Equality Index

Time Warner Inc. announced that it earned a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This marks the 11th consecutive year that Time Warner has received this honor. CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and Time Warner is one of 609 major U.S. businesses garnering top marks this year.

“Time Warner tells stories that resonate with global, diverse audiences so for us, inclusion is a core business practice that remains embedded in our culture,” said Lisa Garcia Quiroz, President of the Time Warner Foundation and Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer of Time Warner Inc. “We remain committed to preserving a culture of inclusion and respect, and are truly honored to be recognized once again with a perfect score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.”

The 2018 CEI rated 609 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Time Warner’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Time Warner Inc.

Time Warner Inc., a global leader in media and entertainment with businesses in television networks and film and TV entertainment, uses its industry-leading operating scale and brands to create, package and deliver high-quality content worldwide on a multi-platform basis.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.