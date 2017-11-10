New Nissan LEAF wins first international award

The new Nissan LEAF has taken top honors at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) annual CES Unveiled ceremony, presented by the Consumer Technology Association.

With the announcement of the Best of Innovation award winners for 2018, before a crowd of tech industry experts in New York, the all-new, zero-emission Nissan LEAF won its first major international award. Nissan is aiming for many more to come.

As confirmation of Nissan’s leading investment in innovation, the Nissan LEAF 100% electric vehicle with ProPILOT (known as ProPILOT Assist in North America) and e-Pedal technologies took the following honors:

CES Best of Innovation award winner for Vehicle Intelligence and Self-Driving Technology

CES honoree for Tech for a Better World

New Nissan LEAF Simply Amazing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxhoYtiGzjI

Each year, the Consumer Technology Association announces its CES Best of Innovation award winners as part of the buildup to the January CES in Las Vegas. Nissan and the association will put on a special display of the new Nissan LEAF at the 2018 show.

“It is a great honor to have this early and important recognition for the new Nissan LEAF,“ said Daniele Schillaci, Nissan’s executive vice president for global marketing and sales, zero-emission vehicles and the battery business, and chairman of the management committee for the Japan/A&O region. “This award recognizes products and technologies that benefit people and the planet, so it is fitting that the new LEAF has been honored. It is more than just a car. It is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, our vision to move people to a better world.”

The new Nissan LEAF brings a compelling package of everyday-useful innovations and technologies to more people worldwide than any electric vehicle has done before. The car is helping make the world a better place not only through innovation, but also through accessibility to more people. Additional capabilities such as vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid integration (availability depending on market) help owners know they can waste less and give back more.

The new Nissan LEAF is on sale in Japan and will be arriving at Nissan dealers in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe over the next two months.

- A clear-blue 3D mesh pattern with a “freezing” motif, on a flush surface inside the V-Motion grille, expresses the Nissan LEAF’s uniqueness as an EV.

- The new Nissan LEAF’s cabin features roominess and openness with the brand design language “Gliding Wing” used as a framework.

- Thanks to the aerodynamic body styling, including a rear bumper with a clear-cut curve and aero-design wheels, the drag coefficient of the new Nissan LEAF is a low 0.28.

- The focal point of Nissan Intelligent Power in the new LEAF is the e-powertrain, which offers improved energy efficiency and increased torque and power output.

