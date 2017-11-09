MarTech Veterans Come Out of Stealth to Unveil Artsai, The First Artificial Intelligence Solution to Consolidate the Marketing Stack

Today, Artsai announced it is coming out of stealth to unveil the first and only platform that uses artificial intelligence technology to consolidate the marketing stack for brands and publishers so they can leverage previously siloed data insights and optimize the entire customer lifecycle journey for dramatically increased efficiency. Artsai, which already counts brands like Lyft and Pandora as customers, has not raised any venture capital and is already generating eight figures in annual revenue.



According to research by Forrester, brand marketers are currently juggling an average of five to ten disconnected marketing technologies and vendors. This creates major inefficiencies and increases costs, while decreasing campaign performance, and revenue.



Artsai is uniquely consolidating and disrupting the martech industry by vertically integrating the current piecemeal model with artificial intelligence. Artsai’s adaptive marketing automation platform is the first and only solution that uses artificial intelligence to address the whole user digital journey and make the entire marketing stack efficient, rather than focusing on incremental improvements to ad performance.



“Artsai is the marketing technology that we’ve been looking for,” says Brian Mikalis, SVP of Monetization at Pandora. “Previously, our marketers spent most of their time going back and forth between multiple platforms trying to reconcile them with each other. We were surprised to find out just how inefficient this process was when we started using Artsai. With Artsai’s complete end-to-end platform, we’ve been able to monetize and understand customers better with hyper-personal creative and data optimization, while reducing our customer acquisition and re-engagement costs.”



Artsai’s patent-pending adaptive marketing automation technology is powered by an interconnected artificial intelligence marketing stack and performs multiple marketing tasks including new customer acquisition, user retention, retargeting, re-engagement, app monetization and content optimization. The entire customer lifecycle is optimized as a whole as the user travels through the various stages of their journey and interacts with digital properties. Brands and publishers can seamlessly adapt creative content and track audiences across different digital environments including programmatic exchanges, social media, premium publishers and marketer’s own digital properties, maintaining a hyper-relevant consumer conversation consistent with the customer’s previous engagements with the brand.



The company is led by Yuri Khidekel, a serial entrepreneur, and Erik Lundberg, a martech veteran. Prior to founding Artsai with his own money and serving as CEO, Khidekel founded and sold two other technology companies, and also served as the CTO of Identix and the EVP of Bioscrypt. Lundberg, Chief Revenue Officer, previously served as VP and GM at nativeX (acquired by MobVista), founded AddRev, and led revenue for Kleiner Perkins-backed pogo.com, which was acquired by EA.



“There are more than 5,000 companies in the marketing tech ecosystem, each one of them focusing on a tiny piece of the customer lifecycle journey. This oversaturation shows everything that is wrong with the industry right now,” says Khidekel, CEO of Artsai. “To date, marketing companies have really only used artificial intelligence to focus on improving campaign performance but they’ve missed the bigger opportunity to fundamentally change the overall marketing stack by holistically optimizing the entire customer lifecycle journey. We are focused on making everything simpler by reducing the number of disparate platforms brands needs to operate to help them run more efficiently, increasing their revenue and reducing their marketing costs.”



About Artsai

