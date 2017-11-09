“Motorhomes and Caravans” – new category in the Red Dot Award: Product Design

The caravan sector is booming: More and more holidaymakers want to travel the world without forgoing the luxury of their own four walls. The interior and exterior design has become increasingly important when deciding for a caravan or a motorhome. This is why designers and manufacturers now have the possibility to hand in their vehicles to the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2018 in the independent category “Motorhomes and Caravans” for the first time. In case they win an award, they can use the sought-after Red Dot label which gives consumers security in knowing that the products that they are purchasing are of high design quality.

From lane-departure and distance warning systems, to hill start aids and reverse cameras to caravan manoeuvring systems and apps that allow users to control filling levels as well as to turn on and off the light: The integration of driver assistance and smart home systems is becoming more and more a trend of the caravan and motorhome industry. Furthermore, the possibilities of individualisation become more diverse. Vehicle owners can choose between different ground plans, materials and equipment options. Thereby, high comfort and lightness are equally important. This is why manufacturers replace heavy wooden fixtures and metal pieces by light paper honeycomb structures, XPS foam and new adhesive bonds and convince motorhome enthusiasts with a fresh, holistic design.

In order to meet the needs of this wide range of new innovations, designers and manufacturers now have the option to register their caravans and motorhomes in an own category for the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2018. From alcove vehicles, camper vans and teardrop trailers to luxury liners, off-road vehicles, pick-up caravans and porch & cartop tents – the Red Award: Product Design 2018 is open to designers and manufacturers whose vehicles have been introduced onto the market by 1 July 2018 latest. Moreover, the market launch cannot be more than two years ago as of the date of registration.

Also in the past, the Red Dot Award: Product Design could take pleasure in submissions from this type: In 2015, for example, the mobile home “Flair”, manufactured by Niesmann+Bischoff and designed by Hubert Brandl, Tobias Weiß and Studio SYN, received a Red Dot. The “Flair” convinced the jury with an enclosed unit of front, sides and rear sections, reminiscent of a car. Horizontal light lines lend structure to the sides of the vehicle, the convex-concave lines continue in the front and rear sections. The reverse camera is located behind the brand logo and thus protected from dirt. Fully insulated chassis hatches are integrated in the sides and can be operated with one hand. The jury underlined: “This motor home scores points with a homogenous exterior design which, due to the use of convex and concave lines, makes an elegant and simultaneously sporty impression.”

The registration period of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2018 breaks down into three different phases: Until 28 November 2017, designers and manufacturers can register their product to the Early Bird-charge. The “Regular” phase ends on 16 January 2018 and “Latecomers” still have time until 9 February 2018 to register their products in the My Red Dot portal.

» More information on the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2018

» Click here for registration