Netgear Lights Up Your World With New Arlo Smart Home Security Light

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the worldwide leader in home networking and smart home security products, is expanding its best-selling Arlo® Smart Home Security product family with a new category of devices: the Arlo® Outdoor Smart Home Security Light. The Arlo Security Light is a 100% wire-free, smart-controlled, weather-resistant and customizable LED light that illuminates the dark areas around a property and provides alerts via the mobile app when motion is detected.

With the Arlo Security Light, you can light up your front porch, driveway, deck, back yard, and other outdoor areas around your home with customizable lights. Position the Arlo Security Light virtually anywhere with the easily adjustable mounts. Powered by removable rechargeable batteries or an optional solar panel.

The Arlo Security Light will automatically turn on whenever motion is detected, but motion sensitivity can be easily adjusted for different areas to fit specific security needs. When out of town, it is simple to set a schedule to turn lights on and off to give the illusion that someone is home. Setting up a schedule can also be done remotely through the free Arlo app.

You can personalize the Arlo Security Light by adjusting its colors and patterns for specific situations. For example, shine a glamorous Hollywood-style spotlight on your front door to welcome visitors, or use a cool, bright floodlight to illuminate your path while taking out the garbage at night. You can even set a light to flash red when it detects motion, to draw your neighbors’ attention or frighten away human or animal intruders. The Arlo app enables you to control your Arlo Security Light remotely from anywhere, and to receive instant email or mobile alerts whenever the light is activated.

As part of the Arlo by NETGEAR product line, the Arlo Security Light can be combined with a wide range of Arlo Smart Home HD Security Cameras and Lights from NETGEAR for added home safety. The new Arlo Security Lights have been designed to work as a complete security system by triggering recording for Arlo cameras and turning on of additional lights per the customized settings through the app. You can also connect your Arlo account to IFTTT-compatible devices to create a series of custom automations to make your smart home security even more intuitive and effective. For even easier management, you can use the Arlo Skill for Amazon Alexa to turn your Arlo Security Light on and off with just a simple voice command.

“We’re excited to extend the Arlo Smart Home line of products to include 100% wire-free Security lights,” said Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products at NETGEAR. “When we first looked at the Outdoor Security Light market, we quickly realized that there was a tremendous opportunity for us to innovate and significantly improve on what solutions are currently available. “By transforming the basic, unintelligent security light into a smart connected solution, Arlo now provides Consumers with an unprecedented ability to optimize and manage security for the perimeter of their homes. We’re also thrilled to offer customers the flexibility to combine and set up their Arlo lights to work intelligently with our 100% wire-free HD security cameras – all done easily through the Arlo mobile app.”

Top 10 Reasons to Love the Arlo Security Light

100% Wire-Free Set-Up With no power cords or wiring hassles, you can easily mount your Arlo Security Light on walls, eaves, gazebos, and more, anywhere around your home, so you are not bound by the power source, but by where you want the light directed. Smart Controls with Arlo App With the free Arlo app, you can control and automate Arlo Security Light from anywhere, and automatically receive instant alerts to your smartphone or email when it detects motion. PIR Motion Detection You can set the sensitivity level for Arlo Security Light to turn on automatically when the PIR sensor detects motion, and even get motion-activated alerts without having your lights turn on. Weather-Resistant Arlo Security Light is IP65-rated, making it ideal for outdoors, rain or shine. Customizable Light Settings Adjust the colors and patterns (spotlight, floodlight, flashing) of your light for specific situations, and group together multiple lights and easily synchronize patterns to turn on/off together. Scheduling Use the Away Mode and discourage would-be burglars by scheduling your Arlo Security Light (through the app or manually) to turn on/off to give the illusion that someone is at home. Arlo Integration for Enhanced Home Safety When movement triggers the Arlo Security Light to turn on, your Arlo Security Cameras can be configured to start recording so you can see the activity or have additional lights turn on. Smart Home Integration with Amazon Alexa® and IFTTT Use simple voice commands with Amazon Alexa to turn your outdoor security light on and off without lifting a finger. Arlo Security Light works with other IFTTT-compatible smart devices to create endless possibilities for safety and security. Rechargeable Battery Long-lasting, rechargeable batteries take the expense out of uninterrupted security lighting and for added convenience; the optional solar panel accessory can keep the batteries charged indefinitely. Outdoor Mount Easily adjustable mounts provide a 360-degree swivel and a 90-degree tilt for the perfect lighting angle when securing your Arlo Security Light over your door, porch, tree, and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Arlo Security Light will be available in the U.S. during the first half of 2018. NETGEAR will provide pricing at time of availability.

Accessories for Arlo Security Light

NETGEAR offers additional flexible powering options for Arlo Security Light that are sold separately.

Arlo Solar Panel: After only a few hours of direct sunlight, the Arlo Solar Panel (VMA4600) powers your Arlo Security Light to extend its battery life so you do not have to recharge or swap out batteries as often. ($79.99, sold separately)

Please visit the Arlo website to see the full range of Arlo Smart Home HD Security Cameras and Arlo Accessories, including a variety of outdoor mounting options.

