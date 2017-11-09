Drawbridge Simplifies Accessibility and Validation of People-Based Identity Data

Drawbridge, the leading people-based identity management company, today announced simplified access for brands and enterprises to test and access cross-device data through its Self-Service Graph Platform. The first-to-market identity data platform offers marketers new ways to quickly, easily, and transparently understand how a custom Connected Consumer Graph® from Drawbridge can extend and enhance first-party data for people-based marketing applications.

The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph is built by applying large-scale AI and patented machine learning technology to datapoints, such as resettable device identifiers, that Drawbridge receives. The company then populates a graph of connected customers and touchpoints, which brands can leverage to create more personalized experiences for their customers. Drawbridge’s Self-Service Graph Platform is a destination to easily visualize and validate this data for a variety of applications.

New features include:

Powerful analytics tools to show data sync details including match rate, reachable customers and identifiers, and amplification in real-time.

Visual representations of the number of consumers and device identifiers extended via the graph by region and country.

Deep customization tools to tailor the precision, scale, types of identifiers, cookie space, and graph file format depending on the specific data application.

“People-based identity can power some incredible customer experience applications, but so many brands struggle to validate the data, plus there’s a lack of data transparency from many other providers,” said Drawbridge’s Senior Product Manager, Janet Chang. “For many marketers, this is a brand new playbook, and we completely understand the need to test and validate before making a purchase decision. This product puts that power back into the hands of the marketers.”

The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph includes more than 1.3 billion consumers across more than 3.3 billion devices – representing 75% of the global active consumer devices used to access the internet. In addition to its scale, the Drawbridge graph is also extremely precise, having been found by Nielsen to be up to 97.3% precise in connecting consumers across devices. With the Connected Consumer Graph, Drawbridge is driving the intersect between mar-tech and other categories with applications including advertising, personalization, content management, product recommendations, authentication, risk detection, and more.

Specific examples include:

Attribution and churn analysis for a major global handset manufacturer.

Product recommendations based on cross-device activity for a big-box retailer.

People-based identity-powered advertising for several global DSPs.

For more information and to get started with a free self-service graph evaluation, visit the Drawbridge website.

Drawbridge is the leading people-based identity management company that enables brands and enterprises to create personalized experiences for their customers. The company uses patented large-scale AI and machine learning technologies to build democratized data solutions that are driving the intersect between mar-tech and other categories with applications including advertising, personalization, content management, product recommendations, authentication, and risk detection. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list, made the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years, and was listed on the CB Insights AI 100 list of the most promising artificial intelligence companies. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

