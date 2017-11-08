VIZ Media announces digital manga updates for November, which includes the debut of a new shojo series along with the latest additions to popular continuing titles and other exciting promotions.

Series launches for the month include SP BABY, a new Shojo Beat romantic comedy from the creator of HAPPY MARRIAGE?!, Maki Enjoji, and a special digital-first release of the newest volume for NARUTO: CHIBI SASUKE’S SHARINGAN LEGEND (Vol. 2), a hilarious spin-off of the world’s most popular ninja manga series, NARUTO. Both will be available on November 28th. Additional notable new digital titles debuting today include the latest volumes for popular action series such as BLACK CLOVER (Vol. 9), JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 3 – STARDUST CRUSADERS (Vol. 5), MY HERO ACADEMIA (Vol. 10).

November Digital Manga Promotion

Shojo Beat Digital Manga Sale

Catch up on several fan-favorite manga titles from VIZ Media’s Shojo Beat imprint. The promotion kicks off with KISS OF THE ROSE PRINCESS and HONEY SO SWEET. All volumes of these acclaimed series will be on sale for only $4.99 each. Available from November 7 th to 13 th across all digital platforms. Check viz.com each week throughout the rest of November for additional manga titles featured in this month’s digital sales!

Readers are invited to dive into all-new chapters of a variety of popular continuing series in SHONEN JUMP’s free section. Check out Free Chapters of popular WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP series at: www.viz.com/shonenjump/chapters/all.

Free chapters are available now for the following series:

DRAGON BALL SUPER

JUNI TAISEN: ZODIAC WAR

MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

HAIKYU!!

élDLIVE

And More!

Digital manga updates for November also include new volumes for nine continuing VIZ Media series. Notable releases include Volume 13 of Ōoku: THE INNER CHAMBERS. New additions to SHONEN JUMP include BLEACH (Vol. 71), HAIKYU!! (Vol. 17), NISEKOI: FALSE LOVE (Vol. 24), ONE PIECE (Vol. 84), SERAPH OF THE END (Vol. 13) and TORIKO (Vol. 40). New shojo releases include ANONYMOUS NOISE (Vol. 5) and IDOL DREAMS (Vol. 4).

The free VIZ Manga App continues to be the top application for reading digital manga and features a massive library of the most popular series in the world. Through the innovative VIZ Manga digital platform registered users are able to use one account to view their purchased manga across more devices than ever. New series and volumes are added every Tuesday. Fans can also find these titles and more for the NOOK, Kindle Fire, and Kobo eReaders, as well as in the comiXology, iBooks and Google Play stores.

Most manga volumes are available for purchase and download in the U.S. and Canada within the VIZ Manga application starting from only $4.99 (U.S. / CAN) each. Readers can also explore free Chapter 1 previews of most series.

For more information, please visit viz.com.