SITA showcases tech for future as Asia Pacific passenger numbers soar

The latest 20-year air passenger forecast predicts more than half the world’s growth will be in Asia Pacific with 2.1 billion additional passengers in 2036, more than double the current traffic in the region*. At FTE Asia EXPO, SITA, the IT provider to the air transport industry, will showcase technology for airlines and airports to efficiently manage this major growth.

Biometrics, artificial intelligence, mixed reality, and robotics underpin SITA’s solutions for the airport of the future, making air travel easier every step of the way. Over the course of the two days of the EXPO, SITA’s technology will be discussed by leaders in the industry, including Brisbane Airport’s implementation of SITA Smart Path™. This biometric-based “walkthrough experience” allows passengers to make their way securely and seamlessly through checkpoints at an airport by simply looking into a camera.

Sumesh Patel, SITA President, Asia Pacific, said: “We know that passengers prefer to use technology when they travel. For example, it has been proven that automated identity checks at passport control and boarding increase passenger satisfaction. In particular, biometrics offers the opportunity for a secure and seamless experience. Airlines and airports can be confident that the majority of passengers will welcome its introduction. In fact, 57% said they would definitely use biometrics for their next trip.”

During the EXPO, Patel will moderate the 7th working session on Future Airports which will have contributions from leaders representing Changi Airport Group, Airport Authority Hong Kong and more.

Patel commented: “Passenger growth in this region is driving the adoption of smart technology solutions. SITA is working with our airline and airport partners to incorporate biometrics and artificial intelligence into today’s operations and passenger services. Looking ahead we are investigating how other technologies like robotics and mixed reality can also support and manage future growth.”

The more than 2,500 visitors expected at the EXPO can experience SITA’s airport robots KATE and Leo, which autonomously check-in passengers and their baggage. These robots are designed to move themselves to areas of the airport where, and when, their services are needed to help relieve congestion. SITA’s technology showcase will also feature the world-leading Airport Management system and SITA’s award-winning use of mixed reality in airport operational management.

FTE Asia EXPO 2017 takes place Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th November at Marina Bay Sands, Expo Centre, Singapore. SITA’s technology experience will take place at stand C33.