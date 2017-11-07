World’s most powerful console, Xbox One X, launches worldwide

An Xbox fan celebrates being the first to purchase the new Xbox One X console at the flagship Microsoft Store on Fifth Ave. in New York City. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision for Microsoft/AP Images)

The official launch of the world’s most powerful console, Xbox One X, brings a new era of immersive 4K gaming and 4K entertainment to gamers across the globe. With 40 percent more power than any other console, Xbox One X is where console gamers can play the best versions of games. The new console launches with the largest games lineup in Xbox history, with more than 70 Xbox One X Enhanced titles coming in the first week and more than 50 available on launch day, including “Forza Motorsport 7,” “Super Lucky’s Tale,” “Assassin’s Creed Origins,” “Middle-earth: Shadow of War,” and “FIFA 18.” The Xbox One games library consists of more than 1,300 games and more than 220 exclusives, all of which play best on Xbox One X. More titles are on the way like the hottest game on the planet “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” releasing as an Xbox One console launch exclusive Dec. 12, 2017.

“We built Xbox One X to give game creators the most powerful platform to bring their visions to life and to give gamers the best console to play the games of the past, present and future,” said Phil Spencer, head of gaming, Microsoft Corp. “We’re excited to offer gamers the world’s most powerful console with access to the largest games lineup in Xbox history — more than 1,300 titles and more than 220 exclusives.”

Microsoft saw incredibly strong preorder sales of Xbox One X, and expects the new console to be in high demand this holiday season. Gaming fans worldwide are encouraged to get the new console early before quantities run out.

The biggest global launch in Xbox history — now available in 35 markets

Across the world, fans flocked to special Xbox events to celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Xbox One X. Launch festivities were captured in a live broadcast from the Mixer NYC Studio on Mixer, Xbox.com, Twitch and Facebook Live, with key highlights including these:

Inspired by the new Xbox racing game “Forza Motorsport 7,” the world’s first Xbox One X was hand-delivered in New Zealand via the fastest supercar in the country.

In Australia, Xbox opened the doors to the Xbox Stay N’ Play, a boutique, gaming-themed experience situated in front of the iconic Sydney skyline in Pirrama Park.

In Germany, Xbox set a new world record for the “World’s Largest Unboxing” after unboxing a giant Xbox One X in the Munich International Airport, and celebrated the launch with more than 700 fans in front of Berlin’s largest 4K theater screen.

In the U.K., some of the country’s biggest content creators and special guests were featured in an extended 14-hour Xbox livestream hosted at the Xbox One X Apartment in London.

In France, thousands of fans tuned into an eight-hour Mixer livestream, which highlighted the various Xbox One X launch activities taking place in Paris, including the midnight opening at Fnac Champs Elysées.

In Mexico City, hundreds of fans attended an Xbox One X midnight madness event hosted with Game Planet to celebrate the official launch of the highly anticipated console in Mexico.

In collaboration with Canadian designer and artist Brian Espiritu, Xbox designed custom Xbox One X consoles inspired by the city of Toronto to give away to five lucky Xbox fans.

In the lead up to launch, Xbox Live Sessions, an interactive, fan-focused livestream on Mixer, hosted celebrities including Chris Evans, James Corden, DJ Khaled, Chandler Riggs, and more to play their favorite games on Xbox One X. In addition, 16 years after helping Bill Gates introduce the original Xbox, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised three Make-A-Wish kids with their own custom consoles before the official Xbox One X launch.

At Microsoft Stores, including the flagship Microsoft Store on Fifth Avenue in New York, and other retailers worldwide, eager fans lined up more than 24 hours in advance of the console’s release to be among the first to get their hands on Xbox One X before it sells out worldwide. Shaquille O’Neal, Liam Payne, Ronda Rousey, Odell Beckham Jr., and Caleb McLaughlin made special appearances to surprise fans throughout the launch event at the Microsoft Store in New York.

The power of Xbox One X

Xbox One X is built for true 4K gaming, with enough power to drive native 4K resolutions, High Dynamic Range and Wide Color Gamut into a pristine visual package beyond what’s capable in existing consoles. Existing Xbox One games play even better, with improved textures, smoother frame rates and faster load times, even on a 1080p TV. Xbox One X is also the only product in the world that packs all of the following features in one amazing device: 4K gaming for the world’s greatest games, a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, 4K streaming capabilities, High Dynamic Range support for gaming and video, and premium audio that puts gamers in the center of spatial sound with Dolby Atmos support. The craftsmanship in the Xbox One X hardware means it’s not only the world’s most powerful console, it’s also the smallest and most feature-rich Xbox ever.

Xbox One X Enhanced

Today, with the launch of Xbox One X, more than 50 popular Xbox One games are receiving free updates as part of the Xbox One X Enhanced program, with more than 70 total coming in the first week. Xbox One X Enhanced games have been updated or built specifically to take full advantage of the world’s most powerful console and its 4K UHD and HDR capabilities. More than 160 new and existing games will be enhanced for Xbox One X to take advantage of its full power, including “Forza Motorsport 7,” “Super Lucky’s Tale,” “Middle-earth: Shadow of War,” “Assassin’s Creed Origins,” “Halo Wars 2,” “Gears of War 4,” “Halo 5: Guardians,” “Minecraft,” “FIFA 18,” “Final Fantasy XV” and “Star Wars Battlefront II,” with more titles on the way like “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” releasing Dec. 12, 2017, as a console launch exclusive through the Xbox Game Preview program. More information on the Xbox One X Enhanced program can be found by visiting https://www.xbox.com/enhanced.

Xbox One family of devices

Xbox One X is the newest member of the Xbox One family of devices, which will coexist alongside Xbox One S. Only on Xbox One can gamers experience the best games of the past, present and future, with more than 1,300 Xbox One games and more than 220 exclusives playable across the entire Xbox One family of devices. Furthermore, all Xbox One accessories are also compatible across the family.

Whether playing on Xbox One X or Xbox One S, gamers are treated to gaming features exclusive to the Xbox platform:

Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network 1 .

. 4K UHD Blu-ray, 4K streaming and 4K gaming

Xbox Game Pass, a monthly membership that provides unlimited access to more than 100 games.

How to get an Xbox One X

Xbox One X is available in 35 Xbox One markets and retails at US$499, £449, €499, C$599 and A$6492, with additional markets launching soon. The latest on where to buy Xbox One X can be found at xbox.com/xboxonex. Local retailers, including Microsoft Store, also have more information.

1 Independent IHS Markit study, June/July 2017. Tested on Xbox One versus PlayStation 4 on five of the top- selling games with matchmaking; results may vary, not an endorsement.

2 Prices are estimated retail prices; actual retail prices may vary.

