The 3% Movement Announces VML as 3% Certified Agency

The 3% Movement, an organization that builds the business case for more women and diversity in creative leadership, announced its first 3% Certified Agencies at the 3% Conference.

VML has received the distinguished designation as 3% Certified Agencies. VML has met 3%’s proprietary FORE standards around: Female leadership; Opportunity for advancement; Respectful depictions in work; and Equality of work, wage and policies. The 3% Certified program is an independent assessment that supports agencies in their efforts to create inclusive cultures in which both women and men can thrive.

In 2015, 3% announced the development of the Certification program which would help to further promote gender equality and inclusion at advertising/creative agencies. After conducting extensive research and surveying dozens of agencies of varying sizes, 3% developed a benchmarking platform which identified the current state of the industry and helps to inform the criteria and standards for where agencies should be to achieve certified status.

“We commend all of the agencies that stepped up to participate in the 3% Certified program’s inaugural year. It takes courage to look at the internal workings of an organization, to see and hear what’s working and what needs to be improved,” says Lisen Stromberg, chief operating officer of The 3% Movement. “All of the agencies that were brave enough to go through the Certification process know that it takes an ongoing commitment to impact change in our industry. Congrats to VML (and 72andSunny) for stepping up to ensure they’re championing diversity in meaningful ways.”

Participation in the 3% Certified program is rigorous and involves a thorough examination from all levels of the organization.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive the 3% certification,” says Jon Cook, Global CEO of VML. “We’re proud of our agency culture and are constantly working to create a work environment where all VMLers can thrive. We understand that, in order to have a work culture that fosters creativity and inclusion, we need to constantly evolve and change the way we do things. The importance of diversity at VML extends beyond just our agency culture. We have a responsibility to help brands communicate in an authentic, honest, and inclusive way - diverse perspectives are the only way to make that happen.”

For more information regarding the 3% Certification Program or the benchmarking study, please visit: https://www.3percentmovement.com/certification.

ABOUT THE 3% MOVEMENT

Started as a passion project to spotlight a huge business opportunity in advertising -- the lack of female creative leadership and its impact on connecting with an overwhelmingly female marketplace -- the 3% Movement has grown exponentially since its 2012 launch, hosting events in 16 cities globally and galvanizing a 35,000-person social community. The 3% team conducts proprietary research, and offers consulting and certification services to agencies. For additional information about the 3% Conference please visit: http://3percentconf.com/.