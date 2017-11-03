Best Western® Named AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner for Ninth Consecutive Year

Best Western Hotels & Resorts was recognized as AAA/CAA’s 2017 Lodging Partner of the Year, winning the award now for the ninth time and every year the honor has been awarded since 2008. Best Western was also named “Best in Marketing,” “Best in Member Support” and “Best in Travel Agency Support,” winning in all three of these categories for the second year in a row.

Every year, AAA/CAA, one of the largest full service leisure travel organizations, asks stakeholders from across the U.S. and Canada to vote on the awards. Year after year, Best Western has risen to the top due to the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA/CAA’s nearly 58 million members in the U.S. and Canada.

“Best Western Hotels & Resorts has formed a rewarding, long-lasting partnership with AAA/CAA that continues to generate new business for them as well as bring new customers into our guestrooms,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dorothy Dowling. “We are thrilled to receive the Lodging Partner of the Year Award for the ninth consecutive year, as it is reflects our dually-beneficial relationship and the incredible outcomes we’ve been able to achieve together.”

Through this partnership, AAA/CAA members can save 10 percent or more on room rates at Best Western hotels in the U.S., Canada and worldwide, every day. Members can also enjoy all the benefits of Best Western Rewards® (BWR®), earn 10 points for every dollar spent on qualified hotel room rates, plus an additional 10 percent bonus points with each qualified hotel stay. BWR points never expire and can be used for free nights, gift cards and more.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,100† hotels in more than 100† countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers seven hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western℠, Vīb®, BW Premier Collection® and GLō℠. Now celebrating 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and online and mobile booking capabilities. More than 26 million travelers are members of the brand’s award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. The brand’s partnerships with AAA/CAA, Minor League Baseball, and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including Business Travel Newsnaming Best Western as the best midscale hotel brand in 2014 and Best Western Plus as the best upper mid-price hotel brand in 2014 and 2015, four consecutive Compuware Best of the Web gold awards for best hotel website, and eight consecutive AAA/CAA Hotel Partner of the Year awards. Nearly sixty percent of Best Western branded hotels earned a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award in 2015.