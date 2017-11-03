Spend A Night in the LEGO® House

Unleash your imagination, bring your wildest LEGO vision to life, and fall asleep surrounded by 25 million bricks.

Airbnb and LEGO® House unveil today their most BRICKtastic overnight experience to date. For one night, the newly opened LEGO House in Billund, Denmark will become one family’s private playground. Aspiring master builders, young and old, are asked to put their imagination to the test and describe one thing they would build together with their family if they had an infinite supply of LEGO bricks to enter for a chance to win a night in the LEGO House.

Winners of the contest will enjoy the LEGO House all to themselves for a whole night. They will sleep in a dream LEGO bedroom under a giant LEGO waterfall and create their winning entry with the skillful support of the host, Jamie Berard, one of the finest Master Builders in the world and a true expert of the brick.

“I am so intrigued to see what people will imagine”, says Jamie Berard, senior designer at the LEGO Group. “We have unlimited bricks here, and in some ways it can be a bit challenging but it also liberates you to imagine something that is truly meaningful and expressive. The uniqueness of the opportunity to stay in the home of the LEGO brick should hopefully inspire everyone. That’s how I feel when I come here”.

The full experience will begin on November 24th, when the winners will arrive at the LEGO House to be greeted by Jamie who will welcome them to their home for the night. First, they will enjoy lunch where they will be tasked with building their order out of LEGO bricks before it’s sent to the kitchen to be made into real food and served by two friendly robot waiters.

After lunch, the house will close to the general public leaving it empty and ready for the winners to run through the rooms, explore and play under the expert guidance of Jamie. First, they will marvel at the foot of the Tree of Creativity, built by hand from over 6 million bricks. Moving onto the Masterpiece Gallery, showcasing LEGO creations from fans from around the world. From there, they will move on to the Experience Zones where they will be able to direct their own movie, engineer robotic cars, design cities and much more. Nostalgic adults can head down to the basement to trace the timeline of LEGO history and reminisce over the most iconic sets ever produced.

As the adventure comes to an end, they will be invited to the final stop on the journey - a bedroom floating underneath a 6-metre-tall LEGO waterfall, surrounded by a pool of bricks. The whole space will be transformed into a home fit for a superfan, with all items made totally out of LEGO bricks: the teddy bear, lamps, the alarm clock, the TV, story books, and even a pet cat! The home consists of two bedrooms, with beds nestled in pools filled with LEGO System and LEGO DUPLO® bricks, as well as a living room, where the winners can cozy up in LEGO armchairs while enjoying some LEGO TV. But before drifting off into their most colorful dreams ever, the winners will need to get to grips with the endless supply of bricks and bring their winning entry to life.

“Airbnb is all about helping people find magical and unforgettable travel experiences. What could be more magical than having the brand new LEGO House all to yourselves for the night? This really is a dream come true for any family with a passion for LEGO and I doubt there will be much sleeping as there is so much to enjoy in this incredible space,” says James McClure, Airbnb’s General Manager for UK and Nordics.

House Rules

Play is mandatory!

Adults are advised to wear LEGO-proof slippers at all times.

If there’s anything you miss in your bedroom, feel free to build it yourself.

The bed is so comfy, you might need a brick separator in the morning.

If 25 million bricks aren’t enough, a real LEGO moulding machine is installed in the lobby.

We know you’re looking for that one rare brick, but please refrain from diving into the LEGO pool.

No night at the LEGO house would be complete without BRICKfast in bed.

State of the art home security: just throw some bricks on the floor before leaving!

How to win a stay in LEGO House?

To enter for a chance to win, visit the listing page of LEGO House on Airbnb and answer the question: If you and your family had an infinite supply of LEGO bricks, what would you build? Describe your dream creation and complete your entry by Nov 16 at 11:59pm Pacific Time (November 17, 6:59am GMT) and you could win the prize of a night among an infinite supply of LEGO bricks—and create a version of your entry with a LEGO master builder!

Winners will be flown in from anywhere in the world. Submissions should be 50-550 characters in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, or Portuguese, or 100-300 characters in Chinese (Simplified or Traditional), Japanese, or Korean.