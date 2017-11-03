New generation of ZEISS EVO scanning electron microscope introduced

ZEISS presents the new generation of its proven high performance scanning electron microscope (SEM): The new instruments of the ZEISS EVO family come with a variety of improvements regarding usability, image quality and seamless integration into multimodal workflows. With its comprehensive range of available options, the ZEISS EVO family can be tailored precisely to requirements in life sciences, material sciences, or routine industrial quality assurance.

ZEISS EVO delivers best-in-class, high quality data – even with difficult requirements, e.g. if non-conductive parts need to remain unaltered to move from instrument to instrument in the course of an investigation in industrial quality assurance, or if samples need to be imaged in their natural hydrated state, e.g. for pollen classification. For these requirements, ZEISS EVO offers various vacuum modes, such as high vacuum, variable pressure and high pressure, as well as different detector technologies (SE, C2D, C2DX, BSE, EDS). An optional lanthanum hexaboride (LaB6) emitter delivers more beam brightness for superior image resolution and noise reduction.

The intuitive, user-friendly experience of ZEISS EVO appeals to both trained microscopists and new users. ZEISS SmartSEM Touch is the highly simplified user interface developed specifically for the occasional operator who has very limited or no knowledge of operating an SEM, e.g. in central microscopy facilities or industrial quality assurance laboratories. “The new ZEISS SmartSEM Touch user interface of ZEISS EVO is so easy to learn – not only experienced microscopists, but also our engineers and interns who are not SEM experts are up to speed in 20 minutes. We really benefit from the system’s imaging and analytical capability. Its seamless integration into multi-modal workflows makes our life a lot more efficient”, says Jim Suth, Quality Manager at ECR Engines. The US-based high-performance engine production, research and development company uses ZEISS EVO for materials characterization and failure analysis.

In many environments, whether academic or industrial, SEM material characterization is part of a workflow whereby samples are subjected to other imaging or analytical techniques, such as light microscopes or spectrometers. ZEISS EVO can be configured to be part of a semi-automated multimodal workflow, with tools for seamless relocation of regions of interest and integrity of data collected from multiple modalities. In such configurations, ZEISS EVO enables highly productive correlative microscopy and analysis methods to provide users with more meaningful data and a deeper understanding of their samples.

