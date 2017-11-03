Team Rainbow Rocket, Legendary Pokémon and more revealed for Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon

The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo announced exciting new information for the upcoming games Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon.

In Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon, the greatest villainous organization in history appears! It’s Team Rainbow Rocket—made up of the bosses from past titles in the Pokémon series! The boss of this new organization is none other than Giovanni, who was also the boss of the villainous organization known as Team Rocket in Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue, the first games in the Pokémon series. Giovanni has gathered all of the bosses from the villainous teams of the past Pokémon games, like Ghetsis of Team Plasma and Lysandre of Team Flare, and recruited them for Team Rainbow Rocket. What Giovanni and his allies are doing in the Alola region has yet to be revealed, but players must prepare themselves to square off against this group of the greatest villains in Pokémon history!

When players travel through an Ultra Wormhole in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon, they will encounter not only Ultra Beasts but Legendary Pokémon as well, like Mewtwo, Ho-Oh and Lugia! Some of these Legendary Pokémon will differ between Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon. If players explore both games or trade with other players, they can obtain all of the Legendary Pokémon that have appeared in previous Pokémon series games!

The Battle Agency is a new facility in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon where players can easily rent powerful Pokémon for battling. When players don sunglasses and become an agent at this facility, they can take part in Single Battles using rental Pokémon. They’ll have three such Pokémon to command as they try to defeat the three Pokémon in their opponent’s team. The goal: try to win their way to being the best of all the agents! As players progress through battles, they can receive cool items such as Gold Bottle Caps. The variety of Pokémon that can be rented for these battles increases as players mingle with other players locally or on the internet. By connecting with strong Trainers, players will be able to rent powerful Pokémon to use in battle.

In Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon, players will be able to collect stickers called Totem Stickers, which are located all around the Alola region. Players will be able to get huge totem-like Pokémon for their teams based on how many stickers they have collected. The totem-like Pokémon that players can obtain differ based on whether they are playing Pokémon Ultra Sun or Pokémon Ultra Moon.

Finally, it was revealed that the QR Scanner will return in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon. Players will be able to use the Island Scan to encounter Pokémon that did not appear in Pokémon Sun or Pokémon Moon, such as Charmander, Grovyle, Greninja and more.

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon will launch on November 17, 2017, exclusively on the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. For more details about today’s announcement, please visit www.pokemon.com/ultrasunmoon.

You can check out the trailer for this announcement here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXhtZHn3vDc