Syrma Technology and Nobilium Co-Develop Embedded RFID Identification Solution for Dentures

Syrma Technology, a leader in electronic design and manufacturing services serving global OEMs, today announced an innovative RFID-based solution for identification and tracking of dentures, co-developed with global dental prosthetics maker Nobilium has been formally received 510(k) clearance for patient use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

By embedding Syrma’s 5mm RFID tags within dentures, they may be scanned, registered and tracked within Nobilium’s online database, dentureID.com, also co-developed with Syrma. This enables dental labs, dentists and denturists to permanently assign the denture to its user via a digital certificate, eliminating the labor-intensive process of placing patient’s identification to the denture surface.

Additionally, using Syrma’s standard USB RFID scanner attachment, this new solution will enable personnel at nursing homes and other care facilities to easily match dentures with individual users following routine cleaning and maintenance. Such digitized recordkeeping also helps these facilities remain in compliance with HIPAA regulations protecting patient confidentiality.

While 23 states currently mandate some form of physical ID on dentures, compliance has typically remained low, due to the high added lab costs, as well as patients’ general reluctance to be revealed by name as a denture wearer.

“When it comes to leading-edge wireless tracking applications, RFID technology offers the perfect combination of convenience and reliability at reasonable costs,” said Sreeram Srinivasan, Syrma CEO. “In light of our prior success with other RFID solutions across various markets, we’re pleased our design and manufacturing expertise helped enable Nobilium to rapidly bring their product concept to reality.”

“These embedded RFID chips will significantly reduce the single largest cost factor associated with dentures—labor at the lab during manufacture,” Added Devon Howe, President & CEO of Nobilium. “These are savings the labs will be able to pass on directly to dentists, and, in turn, their patients. The Syrma team was instrumental in developing the tags, readers and software into a combined solution which could pass the FDA’s rigorous clearance process.”

Following FDA clearance, Nobilium and Syrma are finalizing factory production and distribution to the dental market. For more information on these new embedded RFID tags and other Nobilium products, visit www.dentureid.com .

