Netflix starts production on new series of TERRACE HOUSE in Karuizawa, Japan

Netflix, the world’s leading internet entertainment service, announced that its original unscripted series TERRACE HOUSE: Opening New Doors will premiere in Japan on December 19, 2017 with bi-weekly episodes, with Part 1 (episodes 1-8) launching globally in Spring 2018.

TERRACE HOUSE is a series of wildly popular reality shows documenting the daily lives of six young men and women living together in a shared house. The show features these six girls and boys day and night in their shared living situation, reflecting modern life for young Japanese men and women, including their friendships, romances, career ambitions and the daily dramas of their lives.

The series were initially aired on Fuji Television from 2012 to 2014, and Netflix has teamed up with Fuji Television and East Entertainment since 2015 to deliver the new stories set in Tokyo (TERRACE HOUSE: Boys & Girls in the City) and Hawaii (TERRACE HOUSE: Aloha State).

The new series is set in Karuizawa, a popular Japanese resort that is accessible by car or by one hour train from Tokyo, surrounded by nature and Western-style buildings imported after the 1880’s. The unscripted daily lives of six young men and women living in a brand new shared house will begin soon.

The in-studio cast continues to tell viewers how to best enjoy the episodes. The members include Japanese talents YOU, Reina Triendl, Yoshimi Tokui (from the comedy duo Tutuorial), Azusa Babazono (from the comedy duo Ajian), Ryota Yamasato (from the comedy duo Nankai Candies), and talented young actor Shono Hayama.

