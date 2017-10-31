INFINITI USA and AMS Performance race to SEMA

INFINITI USA and AMS Performance bring together their individual engineering strengths for the “Red Alpha” collaboration, which will be on display at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas.

“The combination of INFINITI’s luxury performance vehicles with AMS Performance’s ability to build some of the fastest aftermarket turbocharged import vehicles allows us to unlock the driver’s full potential with the INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400, a concept we’ve dubbed ’Red Alpha,’” said Martin Musial, president, AMS Performance.

The Q60 Red Alpha concept1 exhibits the opportunities for driver personalization with Q60 performance parts specially engineered by AMS Performance, and it offers a horsepower gain of 19 percent and a 29 percent increase in torque.

“INFINITI has a strong, longstanding reputation in the tuner community, particularly with our lineup of performance coupes and sedans,” said Bob Welby, director, INFINITI Chief Marketing Manager. “With the Q60, we offer a coupe that boasts strong performance on its own while also giving our customers the perfect platform for customizations based on their personal preferences.”

Special parts on the Q60 Red Alpha concept include Red Alpha Intercoolers, Red Alpha Intakes with Dry Media Filters, High Flow Exhaust Downpipes, a Red Alpha Catback Exhaust System, proprietary Red Alpha ECU Calibration, High Capacity Overflow Tank, and a High Capacity Red Alpha Center Heat Exchanger. Many of these products will soon be available for purchase at INFINITI retailers in North America and through AMS distributors.

The SEMA Show runs from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. SEMA attendees can see the Q60 Red Alpha concept in person at the Motovicity Distribution booth (booth No. 24629) in SEMA’s Central Hall.

About AMS Performance

The goal of AMS Performance is to provide the highest quality and best performing automotive products available. AMS and its sister brand, Alpha Performance, have been at the top of our industry for over 15 years. AMS is, first and foremost, an engineering company. By utilizing research and development and rigorous testing programs, AMS will never compromise the quality or performance of our products. AMS Performance, through our core values of honesty and transparency, will only provide the finest customer service. We specialize in automotive performance for Japanese and German turbocharged vehicles. We offer engine computer tuning (calibration), repairs, and engine and driveline modifications. Our turn-key packages and individual components will exceed all of your performance goals. From drag racing to road racing to spirited driving on the streets, AMS Performance enhances your personal driving experience! You can find more information about AMS and Alpha Performance on our web site www.amsperformance.com.

-----

1. The Q60 Red Alpha is a concept vehicle only and is not available for purchase.