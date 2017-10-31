USA TODAY Network Visually Brings Local And National Brands Together

USA TODAY NETWORK announced a network-wide brand refresh to visually unify all of its local properties and USA TODAY, with a fresh look. The new design is derived from the iconic USA TODAY brand, with a unique look for each local brand which connects to their community.

While aiming to become the daily destination for those seeking meaningful connections within their communities, USA TODAY NETWORK comprises more than 100 brands including USA TODAY, local news brands, Reviewed.com, For The Win, and Grateful Ventures.

The revised designs reflect the organization’s passion for visual storytelling and provide a seamless experience for its more than 110 million readers across all platforms (online, mobile web, apps and print) for all news brands within the USA TODAY NETWORK.

“Since launching the USA TODAY NETWORK in 2015, we have brought together our brands in innovative ways with a unique local-to-national approach to news and storytelling and through our unified operations. Today, we are furthering our commitment by bringing the network together visually to showcase our reach to our readers, advertisers, and partners,” said Andy Yost, Chief Marketing Officer, USA TODAY NETWORK and Gannett.

USA TODAY NETWORK’s brand refresh changes include the following:

Two new custom typefaces, Unify Sans and Unify Serif, for all print and digital properties for enhanced readability.

Print products have a new four-column grid structure, creating a unified layout across all print products from USA TODAY NETWORK. Print mastheads will remain unchanged.

30 local digital properties have new master brand logos which incorporate USA TODAY NETWORK’s core blue color and blue point to unify our local media brands within the USA TODAY NETWORK. This rollout will continue for a majority of our local brands into early 2018 and will also be reflected on social properties.

New local badges that include symbolic elements of our local communities have been incorporated with the network’s iconic blue. These new badges will be used as social profile images, in apps, and in branded materials.

Changes to the print products begin today, October 30, hitting all markets simultaneously. Digital product updates will be continuously rolled out throughout October and November to remaining local media brands. The overall refresh design, the new master brand logos, and the art direction of the celebratory local badges are a product of USA TODAY NETWORK’s creative marketing team of 15 designers and illustrators. The custom typefaces were created for the NETWORK exclusively by typeface designers, Dalton Maag.

USA TODAY NETWORK was launched in December 2015 to serve as a trusted partner for readers and advertisers, with a unique local-to-national approach to storytelling. The network has deep roots that span the diverse country and more than 2,500 journalists and storytellers committed to uncovering stories through groundbreaking reporting and making an impact nationwide. Recent examples of these stories include “The Wall”, “Lead in Your Water”, and “Dishonor Roll”.

About USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the largest local-to-national media organization in the country, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 100 brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 110 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit www.gannett.com.