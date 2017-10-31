Australian Programmers & Design Students Challenge

FSND is pleased to announce a competition for Australian programmers and design students to create a new free gambling game with mathematical bias. The competition will run until December 2017.

This competition is geared towards giving programmers and design students a chance to implement their knowledge and practice on a real game that will be published on the website. The free games will be tested by real players. Interested participants are expected to form a team of specialists and create an excellent product that will impress the gamers. This challenge is free of charge. Therefore, all students who are interested can join.

How to Create a Team

This project requires excellent teamwork to succeed. The first step before selecting a team is to consult a few prominent gamblers you know and coming up with a stellar idea. You then get into the development part and list the technicalities involved in the process. Countercheck to ensure that the entire process is accounted for and cancel out the areas that you are competent at.

Finally, look for brilliant individuals who will carry out the various processes that you cannot perform on your own. Try to select people who have interests in gambling and possess excellent skills in the relevant field. This ensures that they assist you in the development of the ideas as well as the technical aspect.

Why Is It Useful?

This competition is very useful to the students. It is an excellent opportunity to experience the real career world before you actually get there. The reasons why it is useful include:

Improves the career prospects of the student Enables the participant to be evaluated by real players Enables the participant to recognize his/her mistakes which can later be corrected to create an outstanding product Provides free marketing for participant’s product Enables participants to display their prowess on a trusted website Provides a platform for the student to display their creativity and innovation in the gambling industry It enhances one’s design and programming skills through practice Enhances teamwork Enables the participant to evaluate his/her skills in comparison with others Successful participants could land other projects from the site or others



What Are the Benefits of the Competition?

This competition will provide a once in a lifetime opportunity for the participants to create a gambling product for a renowned site. The successful participants will obviously open a room for more opportunities in the industry. The benefits of participating include:

Offers an opportunity to take part in the actual process of developing a gambling product

The products will be advertised free of charge by the TOP online leaders in online gaming industry

It enables the students to get valuable recognition in the industry

Who Can Participate in the Competition?

All students who are studying any course related to design and programming are welcome to participate in this competition. Those with interest in gambling will have an added advantage because they understand the needs of gamblers and will be able to create excellent products.

This will be interesting for these students because they will be able to undertake a real project and be evaluated by real players. It will test their knowledge and skills in design and programming as well as their mastery in the prevailing gambling trends. The participants who love gambling will be able to utilize their professional skills in a field they admire. This is certainly the dream of every man.

Which University Specialties Are Recommended?

This competition is open to students undertaking various courses offering a background in design and programming. These courses include Computer Science, Software Engineering, Web Design and Programming and IT among others. All courses that are related with design and programming will be considered.

Regions Where the Competition Will Be Available

The competition will be available in several cities in Australia. The general conditions for joining the competition include the following:

Must be a student in an accredited university in Australia

Must be taking a Bachelors or Masters course related to design and programming

Must provide the proof of enrolment to the stated university

Must provide the following identification details of all the team members: full names, address, email address, phone number, college/ university and student ID number.

All the information provided will be for professional use only. The main participating states in Australia include the following:

New South Wales - New South Wales is a state situated on the east coast of the country. It is one of the main casino hubs in the country and boasts of over fourteen renowned casinos with over 2000 slots and 643 table games. The state hosted the inaugural official horse racing, the first Australian lottery and was the first to have legal casino games. The main cities in New South Wales include Sydney which is the biggest and has the highest population in the country. Others include New Castle which is the second largest, Central Coast situated between Sydney and Newcastle, Wollongong, Albury, Maitland, Wagga Wagga and Port Macquarie.

Northern Territory - This is another large state in the central Northern parts of the country. Its main cities include Darwin and Alice Springs. Although it is huge, it has a low population. It is a home for many gamblers.

Queensland - Queensland is located in the north east part of the country. Its main cities include Brisbane, Gold Coast, Townsville, Cairns, and Toowoomba. Brisbane is the capital and is found in the southeast part of the state towards the coast. This state is the third most populated in the country and second largest in size.

Victoria - Victoria is situated in the south eastern part. The capital city is Melbourne, and it is the second biggest city in Australia and most populated in this state. Geelong is another major city in this state. Others include Bendigo, Mildura, and Morwell.

South Australia - This one is found in the southern central part. Over 75% of its population live in Adelaide which is the capital. Other towns include Burnside, Campbelltown, and Gawler.

Tasmania - This is a state found on the island on the southern side. It has a low population and a large percentage of the people live in Hobart which is the largest city. Other major cities include Launceston which is the second most populated, Burnie and Devonport.

Western Australia - The capital city here is Perth. It is the largest city and most populated.

This competition provides a perfect avenue for design students and programmers to showcase their knowledge and skills to the real market and to get evaluated by real people. It is definitely worth trying. For more information, contact the site through http://free-slots-no-download.com/.