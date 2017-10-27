’The Sea 2018’, a wall calendar (Weingarten edition), is the first winner of the ITB BookAwards 2018

To whet appetites for this coming travel season the first winner of the ITB BookAwards 2018 has already been announced: it is the wall calendar ‘The Sea 2018’ from Weingarten. The publisher is KV&H Verlag. The large wall calendar was chosen by ITB Berlin in cooperation with the RavensBuch bookstore from Friedrichshafen.

The award for the best calendar is among those chosen by the jury and presented at ITB Berlin, the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show®, in March 2018 in Berlin.

David Ruetz, head of ITB Berlin who chairs the jury: ”Frank Krahmer, a German nature photographer, has impressively captured the beauty of the untamable and sublime world of the oceans and their energy with spectacular light effects.“

Every year, at the beginning of ITB Berlin, the annual Messe Berlin ITB BookAwards recognise the latest and most interesting publications from Germany and abroad, mainly in German, but also in translation. The aim of the awards is to focus attention beyond national borders on the broad spectrum of important travel and tourism publications.

The presentation of the ITB Book Awards 2018 will take place at the Palais am Funkturm, the official awards venue of ITB Berlin, on Friday, 9 March 2018 at 4 p.m..

About ITB Berlin and the ITB Berlin Convention

ITB Berlin 2018 will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, 7 to 11 March. From Wednesday to Friday ITB Berlin is open to trade visitors only. ITB Berlin is the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show. In 2017 a total of 10,000 companies and organizations from 184 countries exhibited their products and services to around 169,000 visitors, who included 109,000 trade visitors. Parallel with the show the ITB Berlin Convention, the largest event of its kind, will be held from Wednesday, 7 to Saturday, 10 March 2018. Admission to the ITB Berlin Convention is free for trade visitors and exhibitors. More details are available at www.itb-berlin.com, www.itb-convention.com and at ITB Social Media Newsroom.

