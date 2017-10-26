Diageo recognised as world’s 11th best workplace by Great Place to Work®

Diageo, the world’s leading premium drinks business, announced today that it has been recog-nised as the 11th World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work®, being included in the top 25 for the seventh consecutive year.

Diageo ranked 2nd highest among the FMCG companies listed and is the only beverages company represented in the top 25. This year, Diageo also received local Great Place to Work® distinctions in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Mairead Nayager, Human Resources Director, commented:

“We are delighted to be recognised as one of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces for 2017 and proud to be listed for the seventh year in a row.

“At Diageo, we are committed to fostering an inclusive culture, where every employee can feel fulfilled in both their professional and personal lives. We invest in talent development to harness the full diversity our employees around the world bring and we challenge our employees to own Diageo’s performance, while playing an active role in shaping the future for our company and the drinks industry. Our culture is rooted in Diageo’s purpose – ‘Celebrating life, every day, everywhere’, a purpose that is broad and demands of us to celebrate the uniqueness of individual employees everywhere.

“Today’s recognition by Great Place to Work is testament to the continuing hard work and commitment of our talented and inspirational employees worldwide.”

Michael Bush, Great Place to Work’s CEO, said:

“The organizations on this year’s World’s Best Workplaces list represent the best of the best. They are at the vanguard of the FOR ALL movement, working to maximize the potential of everyone in a way that’s better for the business, better for the people and better for the world.”

More than 10 million employees from 6,600 companies around the globe participated in the survey process for the World’s Best Workplaces list. Candidates for the 2017 World’s Best Workplaces list were selected from the national workplaces lists published in September 2016 through August 2017.