Lightshade Opens Cannabis Dispensary in Denver’s Lowry Neighborhood

Lightshade, Denver’s premier cannabis dispensary, has opened its seventh location with the addition of a recreational/medical dispensary in the Lowry neighborhood. The Grand Opening celebration runs Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, and features special deals on flower and concentrates. In addition to its Cannabis Social Responsibility initiatives at the corporate level, all Lightshade locations partner with a hyper-local neighborhood non-profit focused on food access.

“We’re excited to join the Lowry neighborhood and look forward to partnering with a hyper-local non-profit organization to improve food access,” said Shannon Brooks, vice president of Marketing for Lightshade. “We believe very strongly in being good neighbors and giving back to the communities in which we operate. From hiring our neighbors to supporting charitable organizations through financial donations and staff volunteer days, Lightshade is committed to the success of our Colorado communities. We are currently seeking a Lowry community partner and look forward to forging a new partnership in the area.”



Lightshade is the first Denver dispensary to institute a Cannabis Social Responsibility program. In addition to its work in support of The Gathering Place, Denver Urban Gardens, Grant Street Reach and other local non-profits, Lightshade has a strong partnership with CDOT and an awareness campaign to prevent driving under the influence. Lightshade budtenders also consistently educate customers on the safe storage of cannabis products to avoid contact with children and pets.



The Lowry location is part of Lightshade’s larger growth strategy to serve more customers and reach more people in need of high quality medicine. The Lowry dispensary is located just outside Aurora city limits, where only recreational cannabis dispensaries are allowed. The opening of Lightshade in Lowry means convenient access to a medical dispensary for Aurora cardholders.

The newest Lightshade dispensary is at 330 S. Dayton Street (S. Dayton Street and E. Alameda Avenue) in east Denver, just outside of Aurora and eight miles from downtown Denver. The dispensary is open seven days a week from 8:00 am – 9:45 p.m.



About Lightshade

Lightshade is Colorado’s premier cannabis dispensary serving recreational and medical cannabis consumers 21+ with a focus on high-quality cannabis products and personalized service. Founded in 2010, Lightshade operates seven dispensaries in Denver and Aurora. Lightshade is the first area dispensary to pioneer a Cannabis Social Responsibility platform, and gives back to the community it serves through volunteer work, donations and cannabis education. For more information, visit www.lightshade.com or www.facebook.com/Lightshade.



###



