Singapore Airlines’ New Cabin Products To Debut On Singapore-Sydney Route

Singapore Airlines’ eagerly awaited new cabin products, which will be revealed at global launch events in Singapore over 2-4 November, will debut on the Singapore-Sydney route in December.

The introduction of the new cabin products – in Suites, Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class - follows four years of development involving extensive customer feedback. They will initially be fitted on five new A380s that the Airline has on firm order with Airbus.

The first of the A380s with the new products will operate daily from 18 December as flight SQ221, departing Singapore at 2040hrs and arriving into Sydney at 0740hrs the following day. It will return as flight SQ232, departing Sydney at 1215hrs and arriving into Singapore at 1735hrs. Additional destinations for the new products will be revealed in the coming months.

The A380 entered service with Singapore Airlines in October 2007. In addition to Sydney, the Airline’s superjumbos serve Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, Mumbai, New Delhi, New York, Osaka, Paris, Shanghai and Zurich.